Covid-19: Why are there still so many 'expected' cases in Auckland?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announce there are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland.

That's 62 new cases of Delta in three days – all described as “expected” by health officials. Keith Lynch explains why we’re still seeing expected cases four weeks into lockdown.

The entire outbreak began with a single case, a New Zealander who returned from Sydney on a managed red-zone flight and tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus on August 9.

All 983 cases (as of Wednesday) are linked to this single person – patient zero – who sits in the middle of a complex web of Covid-19 that has spread throughout Auckland.

Of the 983 cases, 10 are described as unlinked. They’re in that sizeable web, but no one is really sure how they became entwined.

The purpose of the lockdown is to stop people getting caught up in this web. Its spread is best represented through the R number – the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.

It was believed that at the start of the outbreak – before Level 4 lockdown – the R number was about 6 or more. The incredibly tight restrictions Auckland still endures were all about pushing the R number below 1, which means the outbreak is dying out, the web no longer expanding apace.

The expected and the unlinked

On August 30, we explained it would be useful to think of two groups that would define the outcome of the outbreak. At that time Auckland had been in Level 4 for about two weeks.

There was Group 1: The people who contracted the disease, their close contacts and household members – basically the group of people who either caught the virus or were expected to catch it.

On Monday, there were 33 cases. The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “They are, in a way, expected cases.”

On Tuesday, there were 15 cases – all of them from five households (the majority from three). They were also expected, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. There was 14 on Wednesday.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A rainy day in Auckland as it continues to endure Level 4.

Then there was Group 2. At the beginning of lockdown this was everyone not expected to catch Covid-19 – essentially the rest of the country. Cases in this group were to be avoided.

On Monday, there appeared to be a single case in Group 2, an “unlinked” person who visited Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. That person had seven others in their household contract Covid-19.

This is where it gets a little confusing. On Monday, the case who visited the hospital could have been deemed to be in Group 2, but their household members were in Group 1 – they were expected to get the virus.

This changed on Tuesday; it was announced the case had been linked to the outbreak – which meant all those people could be described as being in Group 1.

But things have (and had) changed

What appears particularly confusing four weeks into lockdown is why we are still seeing so many “expected” cases of Covid-19. Auckland’s been in lockdown for a month now. It’s surely reasonable to think that the virus would have run through that finite group of people in Group 1?

Michael Plank, a professor at the school of mathematics and statistics at the University of Canterbury, and principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini told Stuff it probably no longer makes sense to think of these as two static groups.

“It’s useful to think about how different interventions (lockdown, contact tracing) affect the contacts between these groups.

“Even when an outbreak is under control, we have to expect some transmission over a period of time, which by definition means some cases in (what was) Group 2.”

This means if everyone had been sealed away for the entirety of lockdown, the virus would have died out in Group 1. But that’s not at all realistic. Delta is incredibly infectious and people need to buy food, they need to do essential work. So the virus infiltrated Group 2 and once people in Group 2 caught it, their households were expected to catch it. Other cases probably slipped through gaps, as contact tracing isn’t perfect.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the virus is out of control. The leaks can still be traced and trapped.

Back to the R number

This brings up back to the R number. As outlined above, the goal of the lockdown is to push it down below 1. The mystery cases do pose a worrying question: is the R number below 1? Is the outbreak dying out? Are there hidden chains of transmission?

But even if it’s below 1 that doesn’t mean Covid-19 just suddenly stops. It, like an extremely heavy truck, takes some time to slow down.

Say, for example, there are 300 active cases and the R number is 0.5. Those 300 would generate 150 cases. That 150 would generate 75. That 75 would generate 37.5 (on average) and so on. Ultimately you end up with another 300 cases before the virus is eliminated.

And, as Plank explains, if the R was 0.75, you would expect another 900 cases on top of the original 300. That journey to zero isn’t always straight forward. There are all sorts of bumps in the road. The R number can jump about a bit, for example.

By definition, there’s a finite group of people who will catch the virus if the R value is below 1. But Group 1, as I defined it above, is now larger than it was on Day 1 of the Level 4 lockdown.

What else?

There remain other underlying issues that make it challenging to grasp entirely what’s going on in the daily numbers. We’re essentially looking at what happened a week, or two weeks ago. For instance, a close contact of an infected person is tested immediately, on day 5 and on day 12 after they are exposed. So when Bloomfield outlines the case numbers at 1pm, it’s unclear when exactly those people tested positive.

If a bunch of day 5 and day 12 tests come in on a particular day you could also see a hike in numbers. About 16 per cent of positive cases test positive on day 12, signalling the incubation period of the virus can sometimes be relatively long sometimes.

There have been a number of larger households involved in this outbreak.

This can make the numbers look more worrying on any given day. If the vast majority of cases are from a handful of households – like we saw on Tuesday – that’s clearly better than 10 random people showing a positive test.

But it can still slowly seep through families, something Ardern acknowledged on Tuesday. It can move through households step by step over a slightly longer period of time.

This story was first published at 5am on Wednesday. It was updated today to reflect the new figures.