Covid-19: What we're learning about Delta outbreaks and children

We're still learning about Covid-19, the Delta variant, and how the virus impacts children. Reporter Georgia Forrester takes a look at what some of the research to date tells us.

Research showing children overseas have not been experiencing serious complications from Covid-19 will provide some relief to Kiwi parents, experts say.

Research looking at the transmission of the virus in New South Wales found the vast majority of children who caught the infection during the Australian state’s current outbreak, including at school or at early education centres, experienced mild or no symptoms.

Australia’s National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) published a report in September which examined data from 51 educational settings where infections of children and staff occurred in NSW.

The study found the primary spread of Covid-19 was within households, was primarily driven by unvaccinated adults, and that the actual transmission between children in education settings was very low.

New South Wales has been battling a large outbreak of the Delta variant for months, and has seen record case numbers.

Rates of severe disease in children considered low

The report stated about 2 per cent (70 out of 2864) of cases in young people under the age of 18 reported between mid-June to mid-August required hospital treatment. But it outlined that many admissions were due to social and vulnerable factors, as well as other medical conditions.

It found that the high transmissibility of the Delta variant resulted in a five-fold increase in the spread of Covid-19 in schools, early childhood education services and households, when compared to the 2020 outbreak with the original strain of the virus. This year’s outbreak in NSW however is much larger.

These findings show some similarities with trends in the United States and the United Kingdom where there has been a lot of community transmission occurring amid outbreaks, including within some school settings, but the rates of severe disease in children have been low.

Studies published by the CDC reiterated that although there were more cases of Covid-19 among children in the US, there was not increased disease severity. Instead, more children have Covid-19 because there is more disease in the community. It also found that hospitalisations of children in the US were much lower in communities with higher vaccination rates as they’re less likely to be exposed to the disease.

The study in NSW looked at transmission of Covid-19 in schools and households from June 16 to July 31, 2021. Experts also tracked all secondary contacts.

Through their research, director of NCIRS and paediatrician Kristine Macartney​ said data showed that spread between children themselves was “very low”, with some spread occuring from adults to children.

“The highest rate of spread was actually amongst unvaccinated adult staff, and particularly unvaccinated adult staff in childcare centres,” ABC News reported her saying.

The Delta outbreak in NSW began around mid-June. The data included in the report is from the first six weeks of the outbreak, until July 31, and included some additional contact tracing and test follow-up data until August 19.

The researchers saw “extremely few children” admitted to an intensive care unit, Macartney said.

“Only around two per cent (of children) will require hospitalisation and for many of those it's for monitoring and social care,” ABC News reported her saying.

Staff and children who caught Covid-19 at a school or at an early education service often passed it on to their household members – the overall transmission rate among household contacts was 70.7 per cent.

Amanda Kvalsvig​​, a senior research fellow in the department of public health at the University of Otago, said the timing of the the school holidays and stay-at-home orders in place in NSW were important to take into consideration when interpreting the report data.

The school holidays took place during some of the time data was collected from.

Towards the end of June, the Greater Sydney region went into lockdown, and when term 3 resumed many schools were teaching online. While parents were encouraged to keep their children at home, some young people were able to attend facilities if they needed to.

The researchers note that during this time some early education centres were open and many staff were not yet age-eligible for vaccination in the state.

Kvalsvig said the Delta infection appears to be having an increased impact on children, compared with previous variants, “so we’re still in an evolving situation with regard to evidence about children”.

Associate professor Tony Walls​​, a paediatric infectious disease specialist from the University of Otago, said looking at the UK for example, transmission does occur in schools but increasing rates of infection in children usually reflects increasing rates in the community – ie, the children are acquiring infection at home rather than from school.

“I think this should be very reassuring for parents,” he said.

According to Kvalsvig, however, research around the world has shown that when schools are open, are not using prevention measures, and community transmission is high, children can and do transmit the virus to one another and to adults.

She said the picture has been very confused during the pandemic because in most countries, schools haven’t been operating as normal and that has painted a falsely reassuring picture of transmission in schools.

The end result is that the role of schools tends to be underestimated, and schools in the Northern Hemisphere that returned after their summer holidays are noting huge rises in child cases in settings where prevention measures aren’t being used, she said.

STUFF The Pfizer vaccine’s provisional consent came with 58 conditions, but none of them mean it’s unsafe

Attending school is extremely important for children’s wellbeing, and the good news is that with good infection control measures including good ventilation, mask use, testing, and vaccination for those eligible, schools can be made safe, she said.

School attendance is something the researchers also noted in their study. Dr Archana Koirala, a paediatric infectious disease specialist and clinical associate lecturer at the University of Sydney, who lead the study, noted that full participation in education services was essential for children to learn and develop socially, and for family and societal functioning.

University of Auckland child psychiatrist and paediatrician Hiran Thabrew​ said that from the study, it appeared the main risk of children being back at school was transmission of the virus to adult staff and family members.

Although it has not been as bad in New Zealand as in Australia, children here have already missed out on significant chunks of time at school and associated opportunities for social development over the past year, and parents have had to bear the additional burden of home-schooling while they are working from home, he said.

Thabrew said he agreed with Australian physicians who said their results underscored the importance of all eligible parents and whānau being vaccinated, especially those with pre-existing vulnerabilities.

Walls also said that the best way to protect children from the virus is to vaccinate adults who will be in close contact with them, including family members and adults who work in schools.

According to a research brief published by Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, as of September 5 2021, 22 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Australia had been among children or adolescents aged under 19.

Of these, 5374 (43 per cent) were among children aged 9 years or younger, and 7223 (57 per cent) were among those aged 10-19 years.

The research brief said that some children and adolescents had been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19, “but admissions are uncommon, often precautionary and brief”.

In Australia in 2020, with considerable lockdowns and infection mitigation measures in place, there were about 50 children admitted to hospital with Covid-19. This number will likely be higher for 2021, the brief said.

As of September 23, more than 5.7 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 the since the pandemic began, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows.

According to the academy, new child cases remain “exceptionally high” in the US, with more than 200,000 cases added in the fifth consecutive week. Currently, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is uncommon among children, it said in its latest data report.

“However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects,” it said.

What we’re learning about children and long Covid

It’s been a relief to find that children don’t experience serious complications at the same rates as adults, Kvalsvig said. But a small percentage of a large number is still a large number, she said.

At the population level when large numbers of children are becoming ill, that’s when you start to see those serious outcomes becoming visible, she said.

Another concern is the risk to health services, she added. We know from experience in other countries that the burden is highly inequitable and falls most heavily on children living in poverty, children with underlying conditions, and indigenous children, she said. Then, there's long Covid.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield details a study that looked into long Covid.

One medical journal describes long Covid as ongoing symptoms of Covid-19 that persist beyond four weeks from initial infection. According to Thabrew, fatigue and shortness of breath appear to be the two main symptoms of long Covid.

A long Covid study published last week found that more than one third of people had at least one long-Covid symptom diagnosed in the 3-6 month period after infection. The study, by Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research, investigated long Covid in more than 270,000 people, across a range of age groups.

A different English study, published in September, found that one in seven infected young people reported to have symptoms 15 weeks later, so it looks like it does affect all ages, Thabrew said.

While evidence is still evolving, another study out of the UK, called the CLoCk study​, was concerning, and raised the question of what widespread Covid infection could do to a generation of children, Kvalsvig said.

“For obvious reasons we can’t put an accurate size on the long-term risk. That strongly suggests that we should apply the precautionary principle and prevent child infections at least until we know more about the full implications,” Kvalsvig said.

A review article published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal in September assessed 14 studies which had reported persistent symptoms following Covid-19 in children and adolescents.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

The review co-author Dr Petra Zimmermann told Medical News Today that symptoms attributed to long Covid were very difficult to differentiate from symptoms that arise for other reasons related to the pandemic – such as school closures, lockdowns, not being able to see friends or do sports and hobbies, seeing friends and family suffering, or being worried about transmitting the virus to others.

Dr Tina Tan told Medical News Today that the review illustrated the urgent need for additional research on how long Covid impacts children and adolescents.

Speaking about New Zealand, Kvalsvig said the country's elimination strategy had worked well for children – it’s kept them well and kept them in school. It’s given us time to gather evidence and make good decisions about children, she said.