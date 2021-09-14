Covid-19: Two more 11-year-olds given Pfizer vaccine despite no Medsafe approval

The prime minister appeared to question the validity of reports vaccines have been given to children under 12, when asked at a press conference. They were later confirmed to be true.

Four children under the age of 12 have been given a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand, despite it not being approved for this age group, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Last month Stuff revealed two 11-year-olds had been given a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

New information from the ministry, provided on Tuesday, has confirmed reports two more 11-year-olds have received a first dose.

There have been four reports of under-12s being given the Pfizer vaccine in New Zealand.

The Pfizer vaccine is not approved for children under the age of 12.

A ministry spokesman he would not provide further details of the incidents, including where in the country they occurred, citing privacy.

He said there were measures in place to stop children under the age of 12 getting the vaccine, including system warning flags, date of birth of date checks and even a failsafe report to identify underage bookings for an appointment on Book My Vaccine.

The failsafe report detects if there is a record of underage vaccination, he said.

“When the record is verified as correct, we address the incident directly with the provider.

“We support the provider to follow open communication with the parent or guardian and to provide clinical advice specific to the child.”

It wasn’t clear what checks weren’t followed before the latest two incidents, but an incident in August occurred after an 11-year-old’s parent said they were 12.

A spokesperson for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said at the time the parent had not provided proof of date of birth.

The NRHCC was unable to find the child’s national health index number prior to the vaccination, but a later data reconciliation showed they were under 12.

Medsafe approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 in June, and they became eligible to get a jab in August.