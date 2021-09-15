Covid-19: 250,000 Pfizer vaccines from Denmark arrive in Auckland

A quarter of a million Pfizer vaccines have arrived in Auckland from Denmark.

The Emirates aircraft carrying the vials arrived at Auckland International Airport on Wednesday morning.

It is the first installment of a total 500,000 vaccines New Zealand has bought from Denmark – the second, and largest, overseas sales agreement the Government has entered into to bolster New Zealand’s vaccine supply.

The first saw 250,000 doses come from Spain.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier said the agreement with Denmark was to meet the “significant” demand for the vaccine and would be enough to last through September, until already-ordered vaccines arrived in October.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An Emirates aircraft arrives from Copenhagen via Dubai and Kuala Lumpur, carrying doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

“There is now more than enough vaccine in the country to vaccinate at the world leading rates we were hitting earlier in the month, and I strongly encourage every New Zealander not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” Ardern previously said.

“We are extremely grateful to Denmark for making these vaccines available to help protect Aotearoa New Zealand against the current Delta outbreak.

“Our sincere gratitude is extended to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her officials for their agreement and assistance to sell these doses to New Zealand.

“I wish to thank the European Commission for coordinating this purchase, as well as Belgium, for their role in producing the vaccine.”

As of Wednesday, more than 4.444 million doses of the vaccine had been given to people in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 62,155 were administered on Monday.

More than 1.5m people were fully vaccinated.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the deal would bolster the country’s vaccine supply through to the end of September.

With the doses arriving from Denmark, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there was “nothing holding us back” from the vaccination campaign.

More than 70 per cent of eligible New Zealanders had received their first dose and the number of people vaccinated in older age brackets was “coming along nicely”.

The numbers were “encouraging” but health officials wanted to see this continue, Hipkins said.

As Auckland would remain in alert level 4 for at least another week, Ardern had urged Aucklanders who had yet to receive their first dose to go out and do so as soon as possible.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed 250,000 vaccines had arrived from Denmark.

Hipkins reiterated this plea during Wednesday’s press conference, saying officials wanted all eligible Aucklanders to have had the opportunity to receive their first dose by the end of the week.

Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield reiterated an earlier message that the vaccine was safe for pregnant women.

He thanked midwives – especially those in Auckland – for continuing their work during level 4 lockdown.

Bloomfield said unvaccinated women with Covid-19 had been seen in hospitals.

He said the vaccine was safe and could provide some protection to the baby.

Hipkins said there were two drive-through centres in the south and west of the city that didn’t require a booking.

People could visit the Book My Vaccine website and also find medical centres and pharmacies nearby that were offering the vaccine.

Up to 12 vaccination buses would be rolled out in Auckland from Thursday, targeting suburbs with low vaccination rates – or areas that may have residents who found it difficult to get to a vaccination centre.

Vaccinating remained the “best protection” as officials planned to move Auckland down alert levels next week, Hipkins said.