Covid-19: Level 1 still a way off for the rest of New Zealand, experts say

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Government will consider loosening alert level 2 rules if Auckland drops to level 3 next week.

Auckland may move to level 3 soon, but the rest of New Zealand is likely still a long way off level 1, Covid-19 experts say.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that the rest of the country would remain in alert level 2 while Auckland was in level 3 or 4, and pandemic experts have indicated the long tail of the Delta variant meant the city could still be dealing with new cases weeks from now.

Ardern also announced that level 2 restrictions may be loosened, including upping the 50-person indoor capacity limit to 100, a move welcomed by hospitality business owners.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff

The Craft Embassy on Christchurch’s Oxford Tce had been “noticeably quieter than usual” as people were less willing to dine out in case places were already at the 50-person limit, owner Seth Hamilton said.

“A 100-person capacity will be most welcomed.”

Supplied Professor Michael Baker says the problem with the Delta variant is in its "long tail".

He noted people were still being encouraged to work from home in level 2, so there were fewer people in the city, and therefore fewer customers.

Professor Michael Baker said the Auckland outbreak remained the key to preparing the rest of the country for a level change as the problem was with Delta's “long tail”.

“If we see no evidence of new cases for a few successive days, it does suggest it may be under control.”

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller professor Michael Plank says complacency is the enemy.

Baker said the situation in other countries showed New Zealand’s Government needed to be “pretty cautious” about saying Covid-19 was under control.

University of Canterbury Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said complacency was the enemy, and suggested mask use and mandatory record keeping would be needed if the rest of the country did drop to level 1.

Plank said it was important to remember thousands of essential workers crossed the Auckland border every day, creating a risk that a case could pop up elsewhere.

Public health expert Professor Nick Wilson believed it would be a mistake to move the rest of New Zealand to level 1 next week as there was often several infected people arriving from overseas each day, and the managed isolation system was imperfect.

He was concerned about what he felt was the Government’s low-key approach to the Auckland border, saying essential workers should have to be fully vaccinated and have a rapid antigen test before crossing.

Supplied Public health expert Nick Wilson says moving the rest of NZ to level 1 next week would be a mistake.

“There should also be digital tracking for workers when they leave Auckland.”

While he was encouraged the Auckland cluster would be controlled, more needed to be done to protect the country against further outbreaks, he said.

This included 24-hour drop-in vaccination clinics in Auckland, mandatory mask use in all indoor settings outside homes, and ventilation improvements in buildings with essential workers.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says businesses should be given some certainty ahead of any alert level change.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson wanted the Government to provide certainty to businesses ahead of any level alert change, so they could plan ahead.

She had heard from business owners who said their decline in revenue was a result of both the Auckland level 4 lockdown and the tightened level 2 restrictions, which made it unviable for some to open at all.

Canterbury A&P Association event director Geoff Bone said the prime minister’s comments on Thursday changed nothing, and show organisers were working on the premise that the event would go ahead.

About 100,000 people were expected at the three-day event, from November 10 to 12, so it could only go ahead as normal under alert level 1.

If it did need to cancel, the association could access a $1 million loan the Christchurch City Council granted last month, but it hoped to never use the money.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Canterbury A&P Association event director Geoff Bone says organisers are still working on the premise that this year's show will go ahead.

“New Zealanders just need to be positive and get on with it, and if we aren’t able to do it safely we just need to accept it.”

Callam Mitchell, of events company Team Event, said all the signs were positive that summer festivals would go ahead.

“It’s pleasing to see that level 1 will remain as it has been. It's feeling close, so we just need to get there and stay there now.”