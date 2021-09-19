Covid-19 restrictions in the minds of Southland brides and grooms

When planning for weddings, couples are mindful that Covid-19 restrictions could strike at anytime, Southland celebrants agree.

Some Southland marriage celebrants say the cost of a wedding and Covid-19 crowd size restrictions are contributing to smaller guest numbers.

Celebrants Sharyn Payne, of Invercargill, and Rachael Collins, of Balfour, have seen an increasing number of weddings with fewer than 100 people attending since last year.

“A lot are certainly looking at costs,” Payne, of Invercargill, said.

Several weddings she was booked for in the next few months each had 20 or fewer people attending.

Invercargill celebrant Megan McKenzie said some couples thought if they didn’t spend too much on their wedding that they could afford to buy important assets, such as renovations to their home.

She didn’t know if the cost of a wedding was a factor for the couples she worked with.

Payne officiated a wedding, with 10 people attending, in Invercargill on Saturday. The bride and groom were unable to marry on August 21 because the country was at alert level 4.

Another trend growing quickly was the livestreaming and FaceTime coverage of wedding ceremonials, McKenzie said.

At eight of the past 10 weddings she had officiated, livestreaming and FaceTime coverage was provided for people unable to attend.

“It’s quite common, it didn’t use to be,” she said.

McKenzie was also seeing cardboard cutouts of people, unable to attend, at ceremonies.

“People are finding unique ways [to implement into weddings].”

When planning for weddings, couples were mindful that Covid-19 restrictions could strike at anytime, the celebrants agreed.

The restrictions allow for 10 people to attend a wedding under alert level 3, while at level 2, up to 50 were permitted at an inside venue and 100 outside.

“It’s hard when it’s an outside ceremony, and it starts raining,” Payne said.