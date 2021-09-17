Covid-19: No 'classic' set of symptoms, study of 2020 cases shows

The Ministry of Health’s original advice on symptoms in the original Covid-19 strain were: fever, tiredness, and dry cough.

There was no typical cluster of Covid-19 symptoms hallmarking the first wave of infections last year, a study on Wellington’s cases shows.

In the Wellington region, 96 people contracted the virus in the months to August 2020. They faced everything from a cough to a fever, lead author Dr Nethmi ​Kearns​, of the Medical Research Institute and Regional Public Health, said.

“There was no one thing, which is what makes it so difficult to deal with an outbreak,” Kearns said.

Although 20 per cent of the positive cases were asthmatic, having asthma did not increase a person’s chances of landing in hospital, she said.

“The consensus generally is, if you have any respiratory illness you will be at higher risk of ending up in hospital, but it’s really interesting that this original strain didn't seem to follow the normal rules.”

The Ministry of Health’s original advice on symptoms in the original strain were: fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.

Kearns and her team found almost two thirds of cases had a cough, more than 40 per cent had either fatigue or a sore throat, more than a third were feverish, and more than a quarter had shortness of breath.

“I think what this shows is [the Ministry] kind of got it right with the symptoms they chose. If they hadn't got that right we would have ended up with more people in hospital,” Kearns said.

Rebecca McMillan/Stuff Dr Nethmi Kearns, senior clinical research fellow at the Medical Research Institute of NZ says compliance with alert level guidelines and other public health advice last year managed to keep community transmission low in Wellington.

Of the 96 cases, 12 went to hospital and seven were admitted – a rate of just over 7 per cent.

She said compliance with alert level guidelines and other public health advice last year managed to keep community transmission low in Wellington and protect the vulnerable.

Public health experts labelled Wellington lucky, when a partially-vaccinated Australian traveller infected with Delta visited the city in June, and infected no one.

“We did the right thing at the right time. Whether luck was involved, we’ll never know,” Kearns said.

Most cases were in Europeans and linked to overseas travellers living in higher-income areas, which has not been the case with the Delta strain.

Kearns’ team is now recruiting for a study on “long-Covid”, looking at the long-term physical and mental impacts of the virus.

Her latest study was published on Friday in the New Zealand Medical Journal.