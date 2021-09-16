Covid-19: Vaccination of four 11-year-olds 'unacceptable' – health experts

The prime minister appeared to question the validity of reports vaccines have been given to children under 12, when asked at a press conference. They were later confirmed to be true.

The fact four children under 12 have received a Covid-19 vaccine is completely unacceptable, a health expert says.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday four 11-year-olds have now been given a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in New Zealand, despite it only being approved for those 12 and older.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga, associate professor of public health at the University of Auckland, said one incident was not OK, but four were “just incredible”.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images There have been four reports of under-12s being given the Pfizer vaccine in New Zealand. (File photo)

The ministry would not provide further details of the incidents when questioned, and did not say if action was taken against staff who administered the vaccines.

However, an incident in August occurred after an 11-year-old’s parent said they were 12.

David White/Stuff Dr Collin Tukuitonga is the associate professor of public health at the University of Auckland.

A spokesperson for the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) said at the time the parent had not provided proof of date of birth.

The NRHCC was unable to find the child’s national health index number prior to the vaccination, but a later data reconciliation showed they were under 12.

Tukuitonga said he did not know the full details of the incidents, but blamed the errors on the medical staff administering the vaccine.

“It’s the basic requirement of a medical professional to check that the person you're treating is who they say they are,” he said.

“It is unacceptable and incredible that even happened.”

He said there were ongoing clinical trials around the world to test the vaccine on younger age groups.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen says he’s looking forward to when children under the age of 12 can get a Covid-19 vaccine.

“The people vaccinating these children need to be held accountable. This is a medical error and should not have happened.”

Tukuitonga said parents with children who would soon turn 12 should wait until they are meant to get the vaccine.

“It is understandable that families want to get vaccinated together, but the responsibility is on the health professionals to adhere to the requirements.”

Māori health advocate Dr Rawiri Jansen said he’s had families come into his practice to get vaccinated, and often those with children just months shy of turning 12 have raised their concerns.

“Parents feel guilty and terrible, they are getting the vaccine and want to make sure their children are out of harm’s way too. That is a beautiful thing, but there rules are in place,” Jansen said.

“Right now is not their time, and I look forward to when we can get approval to vaccinate those younger than 12.”