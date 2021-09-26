Wāhine Māori tackling Covid-19: ‘When you see who’s doing the mahi, we’re all brown’

Te Puea Winiata says Māori providers could have done more if they’d been included at the strategy stage.

As New Zealand's alert levels went up, so did the gazebos outside Turuki Healthcare; bright white points against a royal blue facade.

Lockdown has transformed the Māngere street corner into a “Moroccan oasis”, laughs chief executive Te Puea Winiata (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi te Rangi). Palm fronds scrape the white plastic. A flag in pandemic-yellow stripes disrupts the illusion: ‘Covid tests here’.

In hours the centre was overhauled to stream Covid and non-Covid patients. Turuki stood up two testing centres as well as offering vaccines and primary healthcare.

In the middle of that, the clinic became a location of interest. They had to stop operating for a day, shut the pharmacy, stand down 30 workers and get food out to self-isolating staff.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Ōtaki Medical Centre CE Kiwa Raureti comments on ways to assist Māori with accessing the vaccine as DHB led vaccinations are not working as well for some isolated communities.

Six days a week, Winiata’s diary is punctuated by regular Zooms, starting as early as 7am and running into the night. As well as managing 200 staff, she’s liaising with DHBs and talking to other members of Taumata Kōrero, a network of Māori providers covering needs from kai to health and housing.

Taumata Kōrero was set up in ‘peacetime’ last year to service 200,000 whānau between Te Hana up by the Te Tai Tokerau border down to Port Waikato south of Auckland.

“When we elevated to wartime, we already had the network ready to up and go,” Winiata says.

They’ve got the edge over DHBs in their communities because they’re on the ground, sharing intel, she says. If Turuki needs some extra food parcels, it only takes a call to a mate and kai will be on its way.

By contrast, when health officials approach them, it tends to be after the fact. Not being included at the planning stage is a “huge frustration”, Winiata says.

“I just think they don’t trust us to do the mahi.

“But actually, when you see who's out doing the mahi, we’re all brown. Either Pacific Island providers or Māori providers.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Within hours of level 4 announcement, Turuki was overhauled to cope with Covid.

Māori and Pacific providers could do so much more if they were at the table from the start, she says, rather than working “with a lead around our necks”.

Winiata points to the vaccine buses, cooed over and given quirky names when the prime minister announced them – when Māori providers have been running similar services for months.

Mobile vaccination services were what whānau wanted from the start, Winiata says, and when Turuki couldn’t get funding they did it anyway.

“Everybody's laughing on the other side of the face now, because mobiles are a priority, and suddenly it's the best thing since sliced bread.”

Fellow Taumata Kōrero member and chief executive of Manurewa Marae, Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, is sure Māori vaccine rates would look different if Māori had been resourced to design a programme from the start.

Kemp (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngā Iwi o Mōkai Pātea) says the initial attempts to vaccinate Māori at the marae were stymied by an overly-complicated booking system and narrow criteria.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp says Māori should have been resourced to develop vaccine programmes from the start.

They were busy vaccinating, but most of the jabs were going in the arms of non-Māori. Of the 33,000 people vaccinated at the marae, only 7000 or so were Māori.

The pendulum swung when they did away with the booking system at the beginning of lockdown – since then, they’ve vaccinated 5000 Māori. Kemp is expecting those numbers to tick up once they have a mobile vaccine bus.

Getting into communities is crucial to fighting Covid, but messaging that isn’t localised hasn’t helped the marae.

Take the ubiquitous ‘stay home, get tested’ – it’s back-to-front, Kemp argues. People scared of Delta are following the first instruction but missing the second.

Rangatahi (youths) need to be involved in developing the messaging, she says, as do kaumātua and kuia (elders).

Kemp adds it’s frustrating for Māori providers having to “fight extra hard” for resources, whether it’s food, prioritised vaccines and testing or mobile services. “There's no mana in begging.”

But she’s not one to dwell on could-have-beens. “What I love about Māori providers is we just mahia te mahi, we just get on with it.”

Rangimarie Hunia (Ngāti Whātua), chief executive of Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei Whai Māia, agrees Māori providers will always “stand up to do our bit”.

During this outbreak they’ve continued the work of previous lockdowns, calling round whānau doing welfare checks, and providing education resources, hygiene packs and health services.

Māori providers have proved their capability as leaders, and demonstrated the strength of bonds and partnerships, Hunia says.

“We have the ability to do a whole lot more to ensure health outcomes and wellbeing outcomes for our people.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rangimarie Hunia says meeting the needs of whānau during lockdown is about investing in Māori prosperity.

Hunia was instrumental in setting up the Māori Food Network, an arm of Taumata Kōrero that aims to provide kai in a “mana-enhancing way”, removing the whakamā (shame) of not having enough food.

They’re finding the people who need support aren’t necessarily those who would typically reach out.

They’re “fiercely hardworking and fiercely independent” but the pandemic has stripped their ability to work and slashed their household income. Or they’re struggling to get to the supermarket because they’re self-isolating, solo parents, or vulnerable.

Whatever their reasons for needing kai, the Māori Food Network wants to give them choice in what they eat.

“This is about creating relationships; this isn’t a delivery service. This is about being invested in the prosperity of Māori families.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Turuki staff work in PPE under level 4 restrictions.

The whānau of Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei had a particularly hard time with the loss of “one of our kindest, most giving, humble, gentle leaders and kaumātua”, Wirihana Hawke, fondly known as Uncle Bob.

Level 4 restrictions meant they couldn’t gather for his tangi. Instead, as he left his home in Ōrākei, he slowly made his way around the papakāinga so people could say goodbye, Hunia says.

“We came out to our letterboxes and our tears flowed; he was sent on his way with karanga and haka.”

Each day starts with karakia and a team check-in. With more than 100 staff, “the Zoom chats go crazy”, Hunia says. Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s eldest kaumātua, 92-year-old Uncle Danny Tumahai, is always there.

“He reminds us: ‘Your kaumātua are grateful for the work you are doing. We know how hard you are working to look after us. Thank you. Be kind to one another. Love each other.’”

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Hundreds of people in Porirua have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations from the comfort of their cars at a drive-through clinic specifically aimed at the Māori and Pasifika community.

The staff are so hardworking Hunia has resorted to calling their partners, telling them to take their phones and keys off them so they have a proper day off.

And does she take her own advice?

“Ask me another question.”

There’s the same work ethic at Tū Wahine Trust, a kaupapa Māori service for women, children and their whānau dealing with family and sexual violence.

Referrals have dipped during lockdown, making chief executive Stella Gukibau (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei) nervous about what will be waiting for them on the other side.

That doesn’t mean it’s been a quiet time for her staff of 15. There are hundreds of whānau on their books to check on. It’s “crisis work” during lockdown, responding as best they can over Zoom, calls and texts.

That can mean helping people with strategies to use when anger or insecurities boil over at home, linking them up with organisations where they can access kai, and in a few cases enacting safety plans to get wāhine out of unsafe situations and into a refuge.

Often the nights are when stresses mount for whānau, and they call on the kaiāwhina (counsellors).

“If there’s a whānau in need they’re not going to say I’m not available after five,” Gukibau says.

For the Māori providers working long hours, chewing through paperwork, hustling for resources, demanding a seat at the table, the motivation comes from the same place.

As Gukibau puts it: “They do it out of aroha”.