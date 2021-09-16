Covid-19: Truck driver who left Auckland border for work tests positive

One of the new Covid-19 cases is a truck driver who crossed the Auckland boundary as a permitted worker.

An Auckland truck driver who travelled to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga has tested positive for Covid-19.

The driver is one of 13 new community cases of the virus announced on Thursday.

They tested positive after isolating as a household contact of another confirmed case.

The Ministry of Health said an initial interview with the truck driver had been completed on Thursday, and the case had been linked to the existing outbreak.

“A small number of exposure events are in the process of being worked through by public health staff,” a statement released about 6pm said.

“Any that are locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website. We anticipate the first of a handful of Auckland locations, expected to be supermarkets and dairies, to be published this evening.”

Chris Mckeen/Stuff A truck driver has tested positive after crossing the border for essential work. (File photo)

Four household contacts of the driver were in self-isolation and being tested, the statement said.

Bloomfield confirmed the driver had travelled to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga, but it was not yet known if this was during their infectious period.

That information would come out during interviews with ARPHS.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it “wasn’t unusual” the truck driver had been to three different locations, as they were delivering food to supermarkets.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The case was announced during Thursday’s press conference.

There was no evidence at this time that the driver had done anything they shouldn’t have done.

It further reinforced the need for surveillance testing around Auckland’s borders – but nothing was foolproof, Ardern said.

She noted the truck driver returned a negative test on August 22. Neither Bloomfield nor Ardern could say whether the person was vaccinated against Covid-19.

Bloomfield said this case emphasised the importance of people crossing the border being tested.

From 11.59pm Thursday, all people crossing the border for work purposes would need to provide evidence of a Covid-19 test within the past seven days.

That was on top of the proof they needed which showed they were crossing the border for essential work purposes.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said workers who failed to provide proof of a Covid-19 test would be turned around.

Evidence could include a text message or paper confirmation issued by testing centres.

If a worker had a medical exemption instead of a test, an electronic or paper copy of that medical certificate must be provided.

“Overall compliance has been fantastic at the checkpoints with less than 1 per cent of drivers being turned away for not travelling for permitted reasons or not carrying the relevant supporting documents,” Gray said.

“We urge motorists travelling through these checkpoints to be prepared with all the necessary evidence required to ensure the checkpoints continue to run smoothly.”

Meanwhile, an essential worker at New Zealand Post’s International Mail Centre has tested positive for Covid-19, and was at work while infectious on Tuesday.

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said 10 close contacts had been identified and are self-isolating.

The person with Covid-19 did not contract it at the mail centre and the Auckland District Health Board advised the workspace did not require deep cleaning as its normal cleaning process was sufficient, he said.