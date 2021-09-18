Our Covid future: A new normal not quite like the old one, thanks to a virus

Health authorities are no closer to finding out how the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus entered the community.

The not-too-distant future...

You live in a small town, working for a tech-based multinational from home, nipping down the road for a flat white when you need a top-up. Your house is comfortable, you’re well on the way to paying it off, and a largely unspoiled beach is just down the road. Borders are open, you can take that trip to the States. It won’t be cheap, but with your cost of living, you can make it work.

Or...

You work in hospo in the central city. Your wages are better than they once were because migrants are few and labour is scarce, but your housing costs are crippling, and the news is full of the next possible pandemic. You’re worrying about lockdowns, when a vaccination might become available, the health of your loved ones and the impact on your younger siblings’ education.

Meet the new normal, circa 2025. Not quite like the old normal, 2019. A world in which a simple virus has had a long-term impact on our way of life.

RNZ The Detail explores a new paradigm as those in the adjusted Covid-19 alert level 2 are adjusting to more mask time.

How long will it take before Covid is in our rearview mirror? That may be largely out of New Zealand’s hands, according to epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig.

If vaccines are provided to low-income countries at a low price along with resourcing for roll-out, the pandemic could be essentially over in one to two years, she says.

The virus will still be circulating, but would merge into the background of all the other infectious diseases that public health measures prevent.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Covid-19 restrictions are in place across the country, after the Delta outbreak in Auckland.

So far, however, while more than 5.7 billion doses have been administered globally, only 2 per cent have been administered in Africa.

“Because this organism is so infectious, if there’s no commitment to vaccine equity, the pandemic will continue to burn through populations, and it could be many years before we can say that it’s really over,” says Kvalsvig, who is a senior researcher in Otago University’s department of public health.

“That is the choice that the world needs to make.”

She says in New Zealand, meanwhile, a “much stronger” Alert Level 1 is needed, so people can enjoy normal life while the protection works in the background.

That comes down to factors like better ventilated buildings including classrooms, vaccination and wastewater testing.

Supplied Amanda Kvalsvig says a much stronger Alert Level 1 is needed.

This working life

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub sees several fronts of Covid-related change. One is where the dream job and lifestyle come together far from the madding crowd.

He expects a hybrid model of working from both office and home to become more common, changing the role of cities and the way they connect to the provinces.

“Which is a really good thing, right? For a long time, we've kind of been very beholden to the idea of proximity, which I think will continue to be the case. But with a hybrid model, it allows people to, you know, perhaps live in Hamilton, and commute into Auckland twice a week, rather than every day.”

It’s the promise of technology that has been talked about for a long time. “I think this forced experiment through Covid is going to allow us to do that a lot more.”

Supplied Shamubeel Eaqub sees a shift to a more hybrid way of working.

It will also give more opportunities for New Zealanders to work for overseas firms.

Eaqub sees that becoming a small but significant opportunity for provincial towns, with world-class work opportunities added to their “amazing” quality of life and affordable housing.

The picture is different once you get outside the managerial and professional classes.

He expects little change for face-to-face workers along with others in the bottom two thirds of income, and is frank about the impact of Covid on the lower skilled. “As we have seen, despite all the words of how we love our essential workers, their pay, their working conditions aren't really improving.”

It’s a bit more nuanced than that, however. Those highly skilled workers shifting to so-called “zombie” towns also bring opportunities for locals, he says.

“What we've seen in small communities like Waihi is when you have an influx of people who are highly paid and highly qualified, it brings with it income and job opportunities that would otherwise not exist. It's a small positive at the margin, rather than a substantial shift in the way that those more manual-type or face-to-face customer-facing types of jobs are done.”

When it comes to the growth of the provinces, there is a push factor as well. The housing affordability drift is not only away from Auckland but also from cities like Hamilton.

“Because our cities have become so unaffordable, we are actually becoming hostile to our citizens.”

Turning off the migration tap

Migration has been one of the most visible and fraught shifts under Covid as the border virtually closed, and neither Eaqub nor sociologist and demographer Paul Spoonley expect a return to pre-Covid levels.

The numbers are compelling. Spoonley says immigration has been a major driver of population growth in New Zealand, proportionately a third to two thirds higher than Australia and Canada.

Net permanent resident migration gain in the year to June 2020 was over 79,000, dramatically higher than the long-term average of around 12,000 to 15,000. And when the country went into lockdown in March last year, there were more than 300,000 people in New Zealand on temporary visas.

PHIL JOHNSON/Stuff Paul Spoonley says New Zealand will face a labour crunch as migrant numbers are restricted.

Those numbers won’t return, and New Zealand will face a labour crunch. It’s not alone in facing the challenge. Professor Spoonley, former vice-chancellor of Massey University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, points out that the low-end UK hospitality sector, faced with the loss of cheap migrant labour, is having to pay its workers more, feeding into a 13 per cent increase in salaries since the beginning of Covid.

Eaqub also expects to see increasing wages in lower-paid sectors in New Zealand, as the migrant workforce remains largely unavailable, while pointing out migrants tend to be either lower skilled or high skilled.

“We've just been through 18 months when we haven't really allowed in migrants,” he says. “And yes, there are massive skill shortages. But what we're seeing is the economy can still function. The world goes on.”

Businesses in sectors directly affected by the drop may not like it, but he says from a Government perspective, it might seem a way to boost wages and see shifts in the way that business is done.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Restaurant and bar owner Tony Crosbie talks about how lockdowns have affected his businesses.

“Our businesses, and our economy, is notorious for not investing enough in capital, not investing enough in innovation. So it's common in New Zealand for our businesses not to have up-to-date technology. Because it was always assumed that if you needed people, you can just get them. So we throw bodies at the problem rather than working smarter, working in a more capital intensive way.

“So I think that might be one of the things that remains a big part of the way forward. Given where house prices are, given where infrastructure capacity constraints are, it's hard for me to imagine a world where immigration will be opened up nearly as much, at least under a Labour government.”

As Spoonley describes it, the Government has had a huge social licence for its elimination response to Covid.

“Even though we hear a lot of noise about the need to open up our borders, by employers and others, actually, when you ask the New Zealand population, then some proportion over 80 per cent say no, no, keep strict border controls and keep a policy of elimination.”

Pool/Getty Images Spoonley says the Government has had a huge social licence for its Covid response.

Spoonley, however, thinks there is no social licence for next steps as the country moves out of the Delta crisis phase.

What happens, for instance, around those who don’t want to be vaccinated – whether that’s at school, work or travel.

He also comments that even in countries with high adult vaccination rates, millions can still be unvaccinated. “I don’t think any of this is going to resolve itself soon.”

Kvalsvig says Covid biosecurity border control will be needed for a long time to come, but it will be more about testing and vaccination than MIQ.

She says the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan aims to start loosening controls during 2022. “But it’s a careful plan and the newer and less stringent measures will be piloted before being rolled out fully.”

Tourists stop flocking

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Franz Josef business owners say they are struggling to keep their heads above water after losing Aucklanders and international visitors.

Again, when it comes to tourism, don’t expect a return to pre-Covid levels. Eaqub anticipates more restrictions around international travel and also a culture shift from tourism as an “extractive” industry driven by numbers.

Spoonley echoes Eaqub. Going into Covid, he says, New Zealand was looking at reaching 4 million tourists annually. “I just think that was unsustainable, because of the pressure put on our resources and our environment.”

Domestic demand won’t make up the gap for international-based towns like Queenstown, but those with a domestic focus, like Taupō and Gisborne, are booming, Eaqub says.

“We're not going to see the snap back to the old ways of doing things. And that means that we're going to see this kind of essentially big structural change in many of our provinces that have been very dependent on international tourism.”

Many businesses throughout NZ have been dramatically impacted by the tourist drought.

In his words, New Zealand is a “particularly footloose country”, and he expects to see a lot more travel overseas once vaccinations and Covid passports are sorted, but says the cost will remain high because of airline capacity constraint and the cost of carbon.

“When you look out five years, it feels hard to imagine going back to the way we were, given what we have seen in the last year and a half is, actually, not travelling overseas isn't the end of the world.”

The thing is, it’s still a storm out there. Spoonley cites the UK. “In May under lockdown, they were getting four to six deaths per day. And now it's between 130 and 150 deaths per day.”

It is not clear to him how international agreements will manage international mobility. The International Air Transport Association is saying 2023 for agreement, while the UN World Tourist Organisation is picking 2024 for resuming international mobility.

The privacy challenge

Auckland University Gehan Gunasekara says there are many privacy challenges with the response to Covid.

Privacy advocate Gehan Gunasekara says when it comes to surveillance and privacy, Covid may be ushering in an era to rival that following the September 11 Twin Towers attack.

The response to September 11 saw significant erosion of privacy, he says. “If I had to look forward four years, or perhaps even 10 years, we're going to see something similar with Covid. And it's as compelling a reason, I guess, with public safety at issue.”

He anticipates data sharing between governments to make vaccination certificates compatible, and thinks the same kind of infrastructure put in place after September 11, with passenger data sent ahead by the airline, will be used for Covid information.

Eventually, the data sets will be able to be matched, says Gunasekara, an Auckland University associate professor and chair of the Privacy Foundation.

“There will be a huge amount of data regarding people's international movements, connections, health status. There will be privacy issues to manage around all that.”

There could be, for instance, the potential for hackers not just to delete data but to substitute data sets, so there would be no way of knowing if a person had received the vaccine or had tested Covid positive. “They could potentially hold governments to ransom.”

IATA/Supplied Many countries are implementing Covid passports.

In his view, the smart thing would be to have paper duplicates, citing the Waikato DHB hack. “Even though that's counterintuitive, and it goes against the whole digitisation revolution, I would argue, as a privacy advocate, it seems to be in some cases better to have paper records.”

Gunasekara says governments contracting companies to provide services, including overseas-based cloud providers, need to do full diligence.

“Some of these companies are highly dubious because they have been associated with surveillance, associated with questionable practices of gathering data and not being transparent about what they do with the data.”

New Zealand’s privacy laws are largely up to the task, although the foundation recently called on the Government to adopt a specific law guaranteeing contact tracing information will not be used for anything else. “They think that the existing law, their promise, is sort of watertight. As we know, promises are not the same as having a law.”

Gunasekara himself uses the tracer app, which he describes as one of the most privacy friendly apps in the world, and says he would upload his data if requested by a contact tracer. “I've got the satisfaction of knowing I've got that control on my phone.”

Government steps in

Eaqub points out the moneyed class has done really well out of “massive” increases in house prices over the past 12 months, and he pulls no punches when it comes to the cause.

“We just flooded the housing system with massive amounts of cheap credit. I think the Reserve Bank completely cocked it up. I mean they have been, essentially, totally and utterly irresponsible in the way that they responded.

“What the economy needs is investment in credit and support for businesses and jobs, not the property market.”

That has seen the Government taking back more control when it comes to financial stability and lending conditions, leaving monetary policy with the Governor.

Eaqub is similarly withering about the Reserve Bank over the long term, saying it has also cocked it up for the past 40 years, with more and more money lent to housing at the cost of investment in businesses, long term prosperity and long term jobs.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

Could Covid prove a circuit-breaker, setting us on a fresh economic path?

“With Covid, essentially, what we saw was this kind of re-emergence of government as a fairly muscular policymaker and interventionist government.”

He sees that continuing, given the Reserve Bank’s diminished ability to influence the economy.

“I think what we'll see is a return of essentially a more interventionist government, where government is doing more of the lever pulling, because those are the only levers that are left that are effective.”

One thing not to worry about is debt, with less than 5 per cent of tax revenue being spent on debt repayment. “We should get down to a more manageable level over time. But our debt relative to international peers is still quite low.”

So, yes, we may be seeing a radical re-set. The past four decades, with a largely hands-off technocratic government approach, may have seen population growth, but citizens’ wealth hasn’t increased nearly as fast, and inequality has not improved, Eaqub says. The response to the GFC recession 10 years ago represented the last gasp of that era, whereas with Covid the Government got very involved. “And the public didn’t say no.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr

Structural change is coming in any case, thanks to demographic changes that have been accelerated by Covid.

Spoonley says we can expect Covid to fuel declining fertility rates, as people question whether they can afford to have children, and whether they would want to have them under pandemic conditions.

Regional impacts of the pandemic, meanwhile, will be uneven, with Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty set to get the lion’s share of what will be reduced population growth, while other regions potentially stagnate.

Couple those factors with a huge drop in permanent migrant numbers and an ageing population and the policy implications are immense, prompting a discussion Spoonley says we’re not yet having.

“We don’t line them up,” he says. “I would just love us to think about the fertility, plus ageing, plus regional implications, plus migration, and where we want to go with our population in terms of policies.”

Coming soon: the new world. Not quite like the old one.