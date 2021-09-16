Covid-19: Man charged after posting video about leaving Auckland to get McDonald's

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announce there are 13 new cases of Covid-19.

A 20-year-old who posted a video on TikTok saying he crossed the Auckland border because he was craving McDonald’s has been charged by police.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said the charge was laid after a video emerged of people allegedly travelling out of Auckland to get fast food.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Monday, showed at least two people going through a border checkpoint before purchasing a large amount of food from McDonald’s.

A caption on the video said: “We were craving McDonald’s so we decided to make a trip out of Auckland, this is how it went”.

It was removed on Monday night.

SCREENSHOT The TikTok user said in the video they were “craving” McDonald’s.

When contacted by Stuff, the man said: “I got heaps of McDonald’s for my family and friends, it had been forever since I last went there.”

Gray said the person who posted the video had been identified and spoken to.

“Police were initially told the video was made just to get views, [and] they were actually undertaking essential work in the Waikāto region and stopped for food on the way home.

“However, following considerable enquiries it has been established that no essential work was being undertaken.”

SCREENSHOT Police were intitally told the video was just for views and they were actually in Waikāto for essential purposes.

Instead, Gray said the people in the video had used their essential work exemption to visit a fast food restaurant.

“This is not a permitted reason to cross an alert level boundary,” Gray said.

“Police are incredibly disappointed by the choices made by those involved and blatant flouting of the current restrictions will not be tolerated.”

The majority of people were doing the right thing, Gray said, and such instances would in “no doubt” be frustrating to the wider public.

SCREENSHOT Police said the people used their essential work permits to cross the boundary to go to the fast food outlet.

As of 11.59pm on Wednesday, 133,485 vehicles had been stopped at 10 checkpoints in the north and south of Auckland.

Just over 1500 had been turned around.

Of 16,238 vehicles stopped on Wednesday, 148 were not travelling for essential reasons.

Since alert level 4 restrictions came into place again in Auckland, 75 people have been charged with 79 offences, police said.

A total of 170 people have been formally warned.

A 20-year-old man alleged to have been involved in the McDonald’s breach has been summonsed on a charge of failing to comply with a Covid-19 health order.

He was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on October 6.