Covid-19: Families coming out of MIQ provided with transitional housing

For the Tosoga family it’s been a harrowing few weeks as more and more members of their household fell ill with Covid-19.

The virus got into their household from a single family member who had attended a service at the Samoa Assembly of God Church, which has become the country’s biggest sub-cluster in the August delta outbreak.

But after being separated during their stay in managed isolation, all seven are now being transitioned back into the community through a wrap-around care programme providing them with housing, employment opportunities and mental health support.

Patricia Tosoga and her father, Bob, said they were relieved to be out of MIQ and have secure housing.

The Tosogas had been waiting on housing for some time before lockdown, and the added logistics of staggering releases from MIQ put even more strain on the family, so in stepped a Pasifika consortium to lend a hand.

Working alongside the Ministry of Social Development, South Seas Healthcare, Penina Trust and the Samoan Assembly of God Church have helped put a roof over the heads of the Tosogas as well as four other families.

“It’s just a big help, it’s a massive weight lifted off our shoulders,” said Patricia Tosoga.

For her, it has meant a chance to focus on getting back to normal, and time to find suitable housing to move to after their allotted four months in these houses is up.

The new houses in Ōtāhuhu will provide accommodation for five families transitioning out of MIQ.

The families in the transitional housing are facing a raft of issues, from rent arrears built up from not being able to work while in MIQ, to struggles with overcrowding their houses.

“Families are faced with significant uncertainty when returning to their homes from managed isolation, whether that’s their ability to restock their fridges with fresh food, or accessing transport and appropriate social services support, the period can be immensely challenging,”

The hope is this will provide immediate relief, but also a model of care going forward as well, said Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

He said the siloed approach of government agencies often wasn’t conducive to providing the wrap-around service that was often needed.

Aupito William Sio says the housing services provide a step in the right direction.

Penina Trust Chief Executive Roine Lealaiauloto echoed that sentiment, adding it was heartening to see the government come to the table so quickly to help.

As of Wednesday, more than 55 per cent of all cases in the most recent outbreak could be traced back to the Assembly of God church service.

Tosoga said she had been shocked by how quickly the virus had spread through her household, and that it managed to infect everyone.

For Rebekah Toleafoa, the wife of the church’s minister, it has been a relief to see the services provided to those coming out of what has been a difficult and stressful experience.

“Our church community can breathe better coming out of MIQ with the space that’s been provided for us,” she said.