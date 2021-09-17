Covid-19: Who's wearing it better? Wellington and Christchurch in mask faceoff

The Detail explores a new paradigm as those in the adjusted Covid-19 alert level 2 are adjusting to more mask time.

Are Wellingtonians doing better at mask wearing than Cantabrians?

Wellington resident Claartje Newall, who is currently visiting Christchurch, certainly thinks so.

She said she had observed fewer people wearing masks during her trip to the Garden City than in her home town and said everyone should wear them when they could.

Jason Benton, who is visiting Christchurch from Tauranga, says wearing masks was an easy thing to do for "a big gain".

To test Newall’s hypothesis, Stuff reporters hit the streets and spoke to experts on Thursday about mask use compliance.

Wellingtonian Claartje Newall wears a mask during a visit to Christchurch.

What are the rules?

At alert level 2, people must wear a face covering at indoor locations where they are likely to be around strangers. These include retail businesses, within public areas at Government agencies, museums and libraries, when visiting healthcare facilities and on public transport.

Most pedestrians in Wellington's city centre were wearing masks during level 2.

Mask wearing is not required in outdoor locations, but is still recommended in some circumstances where there are likely to be large crowds.

Children younger than 12 are not required to wear face coverings and masks are not required in schools.

How are we doing?

In general, the vast majority of people on the streets of Wellington appeared to be wearing masks on Thursday.

The majority of Wellingtonians out and about in the central city appeared to be wearing face coverings on Thursday.

In Christchurch, accountant Hayden Newman said mask-wearing was for "the greater good”, but admitted he probably wouldn't wear one unless it was mandatory.

"They fog up your glasses which is a bit inconvenient, but I've got no problem with throwing one on."

Hayden Newman said wearing a mask could fog up your glasses, but he had no problem wearing one.

Christchurch resident Jessica Newman didn't have a mask on, but said she had "no problem" with them and wore them when she needed to.

Jessica Newman was maskless on Thursday but said she wore one when she needed to.

Tauranga-based couple Jason Benton and Rebecca Benton, who were also visiting Christchurch, were both wearing masks while wandering the city centre.

"It's not a lot of effort for a big gain," Jason Benton said.

Epidemiologist and public health professor Michael Baker, from the University of Otago in Wellington, said he had been impressed with the level of mask usage when he was out and about in the capital.

However, he acknowledged people sometimes seemed confused about whether they needed a mask in some circumstances.

“The area that I think we still haven’t quite got there yet is at level 2. The principle was all indoor environments, but we’ve got lots of exceptions that I think has weakened that,” he said.

Professor Michael Baker has noticed a lot of people wearing masks in the capital.

These gaps included schools, school buses, offices and indoor workplaces that were not public facing and venues like gyms.

He wanted to see masks made mandatory at all indoor venues at alert level 2 – with exceptions for under what circumstances they could be removed.

For example, masks would have to be removed when eating and drinking at restaurants, cafes and bars, but when diners were just chatting they should have to put their face coverings back on, Baker said.

The majority of Wellingtonians seemed to be wearing masks this week.

Infectious disease expert professor David Murdoch, dean and head of campus at the University of Otago, Christchurch, who was recently appointed vice-chancellor, had also noticed a lot of mask wearing around him.

But as he was based near the hospital his observation was not necessarily very representative of the city, he said.

“What I certainly have noticed is the acceptance of mask wearing compared to a year ago is remarkably different.”

Professor David Murdoch said New Zealand seemed to have gone through a "culture change" around wearing masks in the past year.

Putting a mask on when you leave your house and taking it off when you got home was the ideal, but the practicalities of this needed to be considered, Baker said.

Murdoch said “a common sense approach” was needed, as the main point was that people should wear their mask when they were in close contact with others.