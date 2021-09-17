Covid-19: Truck driver who tested positive likely infectious while on delivery run

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gives more information on the Auckland truck driver who tested positive with Covid-19 and travelled over the border.

A truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving the Auckland boundary likely became infectious during his trip.

On Thursday, the case was reported as one of 13 new cases of the virus in the community’s current Delta outbreak.

Before testing positive for the virus, the truck driver delivered goods to supermarkets in Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

The truck driver and a member of his household have now been moved to a quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Health said an initial interview with the truck driver had been completed on Thursday, and the case had been linked to the existing outbreak.

Officials said it reiterated the importance of essential workers crossing the boundary having weekly Covid-19 tests to prevent the virus spreading out of Auckland.

Despite the rule coming into effect overnight, police said many drivers, including those of heavy freight trucks, were turned around for failing to have proof of a test.

Some didn’t have proof at all while others provided evidence of tests from longer than seven days ago, police said.

“Other vehicles were turned away because one or more of the occupants inside the vehicle did not have proof of having had a Covid-19 test in the past seven days.

“Police will continue to stop and check that permitted workers, including freight drivers, travelling through these checkpoints are able to provide this evidence.”

On Friday morning, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare told RNZ it was his understanding that the truck driver that tested positive for the virus was infectious while on his delivery run.

New locations of interest outside of Auckland have now been uploaded to the Ministry of Health’s website.

They include BP Tauriko in Tauranga on September 11 and Upper Crust Bakery in Mt Maunganui on September 11 and September 14.

The Mt Maunganui bakery posted a message on its Facebook page on Thursday evening letting customers know about the close contact visits.

“On a positive note you have all been really good in wearing your masks, and we have been handing masks to non-compliant people.”

The bakery said it hoped to open again on September 30.

At Friday’s press conference, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the truck driver had visited a “number” of supermarkets in Auckland, Waikāto and Bay of Plenty.

McElnay confirmed a household contact of the truck driver had become symptomatic and went to get tested. The driver got tested at the same time and both results came back positive.

This was following the man’s trip out of Auckland.

Supermarkets he visited wouldn’t be included in locations of interest as the driver only went to delivery areas not accessible to the public.

However, more locations were expected to be added.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird confirmed the driver worked for one of its partners and had visited its North Island distribution centre in Auckland.

As a result, 27 team members have been stood down to self-isolate after being near the driver.

Laird said truck drivers who go to Foodstuffs sites are required to maintain physical distancing while loading or unloading goods.

“At no time do truck drivers enter the shop floor of stores or sites as a part of their delivery or pick up routine.”

Henare told RNZ the case was not “hugely concerning” to officials.

“The health officials have reassured me that they are working hard, and we still think this isn’t of serious concern.

“However, it highlights the need for that kind of testing for those that travel across the border.”

It was not yet known if the driver has been vaccinated.