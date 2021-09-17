Covid-19: Cook Islands approves vaccine for ages 12-15 for October roll-out

The Covid-19 vaccine has been rolled out to the general population in Rarotonga, after front line staff got their jabs earlier in the week. (First published May 2021)

The Cook Islands government has approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years, with the roll-out expected to begin in October when vaccines arrive from New Zealand.

The Pacific Island nation vaccinated 96 per cent of eligible adults in August.

It now joins Niue in vaccinating its younger population, alongside New Zealand.

Cook Islands vaccinated 96 per cent of its adult eligible population in August.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said the decision to vaccinate the younger population was to ensure better protection for everyone against the virus.

He said reports from overseas showed young people were contracting coronavirus in the same way as other sections of the population.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says he wants as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

“Now that international health agencies like Medsafe in New Zealand have determined that it is safe to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds, we are taking this step,” Brown said.

“The more people we have vaccinated the less chance the virus has to spread and cause serious illness and death.”

Brown recently announced stricter border measures, restricting Kiwi tourists from Rarotonga unless travellers above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, and once New Zealand has gone two weeks without community transmission.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is that all our eligible residents make use of this vaccine.

“It is free. It is effective. It will save lives. It may save your child’s life. There is no doubting this fact.”

The roll-out was expected to start in Rarotonga and Aitutaki first. Pa Enua would follow, Brown said.

About 1200 children aged 12 to 15 were expected to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, about 200 adults who didn’t get vaccinated in the Cook Islands’ earlier roll-out had now changed their minds.

Brown said about 100 people now wanted the vaccine, and 103 people who had not had their second dose now wanted to complete their vaccinations.

These people will also have access to the vaccine in October.

Cook Islands secretary of health Bob Williams said he was happy those people had now come forward to get vaccinated.

“The more complete our vaccine programme is, the safer our population, country and families will be from this virus, which has already infected over 200 million worldwide.”