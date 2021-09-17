Covid-19: Wānaka lockdown breacher's involvement in equestrian sports under review

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comments on the Auckland couple who flouted Covid-19 lockdown rules and flew to Wanaka from Auckland.

An Auckland man’s involvement in equestrian sports is under review after he breached lockdown rules by travelling from Auckland to Wānaka with his partner.

William John Lawrence Willis, 35, is an accomplished equestrian and had previously represented New Zealand on the international stage.

He and his partner Hannah Rawnsley, 26, a lawyer, are set to be charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act over police claims they crossed the Auckland border unlawfully, using essential worker exemptions, last week.

Christine Cornege/NZ Horse & Pony/Cornege Photography William Willis at the Norwood Cup in 2017.

Aucklanders are currently banned from travelling outside the region unless to carry out essential work due to an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand's (ESNZ) chief executive Julian Bowden said a board meeting would be held on September 30 to discuss Willis’ future participation in the organisation.

“These actions have taken place well outside of any ESNZ sanctioned event and are the actions of someone in their own time. The board will take all of this into consideration.

“We do not condone anyone who chooses to flout those rules,” he said.

Bowden hoped New Zealanders would see Willis’ behaviour as the actions of an “individual, not that of the sport”.

ESNZ was working hard to ensure it worked within all government Covid-19 protocols at events it ran, he said.

Christine Cornege/NZ Horse & Pony/Cornege Photography William Willis has apologised for flouting lockdown rules.

This comes as Willis’ mother, district court Judge Mary-Beth Sharp, exited their Karaka-based business Matawhio Sports Horses Ltd on the day Willis’ name was revealed.

Sharp was the majority shareholder in the company, which breeds and produces showjumping horses for the New Zealand and overseas markets.

On Tuesday, the same day all social media pages associated with the couple and the Matawhio website disappeared, Judge Sharp relinquished her shares, making her husband the sole shareholder in the business.

She has strongly rebuked her son’s actions, saying she was appalled to learn of the couple’s actions.

“In addition, I was and am highly embarrassed,” she said.

Willis and Rawnsley earlier apologised for the breach, saying they both received negative Covid-19 tests before travelling to Wānaka and on their return to Auckland.

They were not considered close contacts of anyone with Covid-19 and had not visited any locations of interest.

The pair had sought name suppression in a bid to keep their identity secret, but an interim order preventing them from being named lapsed on Tuesday.