Covid-19: Our future normal life will need beefed-up level 1 outbreak controls in the background

A Covid expert says New Zealand needs a much stronger future alert level 1, with outbreak controls working in the background so people can safely enjoy normal life.

That will come down to factors like better ventilated buildings including classrooms, vaccination and wastewater testing.

“The key to alert level 1 is that we can’t go back to having zero controls, but if properly set up it will feel like normal life,” said epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig, who is a senior researcher in Otago University’s department of public health.

Supplied Amanda Kvalsvig says a much stronger Alert Level 1 is needed.

The pandemic has highlighted the value of good indoor ventilation for preventing Covid-19 and a range of other infectious diseases, she said.

Improving air quality in poorly ventilated school classrooms would pay for itself by keeping children safe from Covid-19, preventing other infections, and supporting children’s learning.

“Clean indoor air needs to be something we can take for granted in Aotearoa New Zealand in the same way we can turn on a tap and take clean water for granted.

“Wastewater testing is another example of pandemic control that is unobtrusive but effective. That is the future we need, with better protection against Covid-19 and a range of other infections.

“Those protections will improve population health while enabling us to stay connected in our daily lives.”

Kvalsvig also said public health research in New Zealand is “severely underfunded”, which limits capability to respond to the next, potentially worse, pandemic.

“It’s hard to think about, but we need to be prepared for a new pandemic at any time,” she said.

“The conditions that set pandemics in motion are still with us: widespread poverty, people and animals encroaching on each other’s habitats, crowded living conditions, inflexible working conditions especially for low-income workers that make it hard for people to stay home when unwell.”

New Zealand needs to be ready for that new pandemic, whatever form it takes.

Kvalsvig said a new type of pandemic plan is needed that is much more flexible and makes as few assumptions as possible.

“That flexibility in turn needs a well-trained, experienced public health workforce. We urgently need to build and retain that expertise.”

As for the current pandemic, if vaccines are provided to low-income countries at a low price along with resourcing for rollout, it could be essentially over in one to two years, she said. The virus will still be circulating, but would merge into the background of all the other infectious diseases that public health measures prevent.

“Because this organism is so infectious, if there’s no commitment to vaccine equity, the pandemic will continue to burn through populations, and it could be many years before we can say that it’s really over.”

She said a game-changer would be new generations of highly effective vaccines that can generate neutralising, long-lasting antibodies, saying it is an area of active development.

“With these vaccines, we’ll be able to achieve high levels of community protection and prevent outbreaks. That prevention in turn will reduce the selection pressure that drives the development of new variants, giving us a chance to get ahead of the virus.”