Pharmac funds arthritis drug for Covid-19 amid major stock shortages

Pharmac is widening funding for a drug to treat people hospitalised with Covid-19. (File photo)

Drug-buying agency Pharmac will widen funding for an arthritis drug to treat people hospitalised with Covid-19, but stock shortages mean the drug won’t arrive until January.

The immunosuppressive drug, tocilizumab, will be used to treat patients with moderate to severe cases of Covid-19.

The announcement follows calls for the Government to fund monoclonal antibodies, which are being labelled a "game changer" for at-risk populations.

Tocilizumab is not one of the two major monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) used for Covid, but has been shown to help hospitalised Covid-19 patients, reducing severity of the illness and time in hospital.

As a result, tocilizumab, sold under the brand name Actemra, is facing massive demand around the world. Manufacturer Roche NZ is no longer able to supply the drug from October until January 2022.

Phil Johnson/Stuff Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams says experts were supportive of the plan to fund tocilizumab for use in the treatment of Covid-19. (file photo)

About 400 people in New Zealand, including children, use Actemra for arthritis, Pharmac’s director of operations, Lisa Williams said.

“We are working closely with Roche NZ, and DHB hospitals, to help manage stock to ensure there are sufficient supplies of tocilizumab to maintain treatment for priority patients during the gap in supply.”

Pharmac has also announced it will fund an alternative for people who rely on tocilizumab for arthritis, bypassing its usual public consultation process.

The alternative, upadacitinib, will come in the form of tablets – sold under the brand name Rinvoq. This drug is Medsafe-approved but until now has not been funded in New Zealand.

Pharmac bypassed public consultation for upadacitinib due to the urgent need for a replacement to tocilizumab, Williams said.

“The time between Roche NZ telling us that there would be an outage and the projected end of supplies was only a matter of weeks.

“We had to act quickly to find an alternative treatment. The reality is that between this October and January 2022 there won’t be enough tocilizumab to continue treating all who currently use it.

“This has been an unusual situation and we haven’t been able to follow our usual practices.”

It had consulted with its Rheumatology Subcommittee and the Rheumatology Association.

Pharmac has already funded tocilizumab for more than 30 patients through our exceptions decision-making processes for treatment of Covid-19, mostly during the current Delta outbreak.