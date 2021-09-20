Covid-19: Border worker takes test court case over legality of 'frontline' vaccination order

Border workers were among the first people in New Zealand to be vaccinated against Covid-19. (File photo)

A former Customs Service border worker who lost her job for failing to have the Covid-19 vaccine has taken a test court case challenging the legality of the vaccine mandate.

The woman, who cannot be identified in the meantime for legal reasons, has taken her case to the High Court at Wellington on Monday.

She did not deny the efficacy and importance of vaccinations, her advocate said.

The order for certain border workers to be vaccinated came into force at the end of April. Its purpose was to prevent, and limit the risk of, Covid-19 breaking out or spreading.

Frontline workers were to be vaccinated to do jobs such as work in managed quarantine and isolation facilities, handle affected items in those facilities, affected airports, affected ports, and aircraft.

The woman was working as a border protection “officer” at a maritime port facility.

Her advocate, Ashleigh Fechney​, said the woman worked at a small, remote port where no passengers arrived.

She did not say mandatory vaccinations were never justified, but the vaccination order was too wide and did not allow challenges to which roles were safe.

Which roles were covered by the mandatory vaccination rules was a problem, Fechney said. Workers at the supermarket near Christchurch airport were probably more at risk than the woman was working for the Customs Service.

The woman has already protested losing her job, but the Employment Relations Authority upheld the dismissal.

Fechney told Justice Peter Churchman on Monday that the normal checks and balances did not occur before rights guaranteed under the Bill of Rights Act were limited, such as the right to refuse medical treatment.

The vaccination order was being applied with a heavy hand, she said.

Already a number of organisations were seeking to promote mandatory vaccination orders in work places.

But vaccination orders had not been able to be challenged in the Employment Relations Authority or the Employment Court, and overrode normal avenues of employment relations consultation, Fechney said.

At an earlier stage of the case, Justice Churchman said the woman wanted to be anonymous because she thought she would suffer “public opprobrium” from certain people if she was identified. Her identification will be reviewed later.

In support of her application for the woman not to be identified, Fechney said the woman brought her case as a representative for all affected people, and she should not become a lightning rod for “anti-vaxxers”.

The case was heard at short notice because the court was told that on September 30 other people would be affected by the same rule. The tight timetable restricted the scope of the woman’s claim.

Another case on the subject was to have been heard at the same time but was adjourned when that claim was not limited to the expected issues.

The judge said the court’s decision would apply to all affected people in any event.

Fechney is legally qualified but works as an advocate in employment cases, not a lawyer. The High Court allowed her to represent the woman, which she is doing for free.

She began her submissions by disclosing she had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism. Fechney, 28, said her appearance was important for herself and her disabled peers.