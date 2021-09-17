Covid-19: Southland and Otago vaccine numbers among the highest

Te Kāika chief executive Albie Laurence on the Dunedin drive-in vaccine pop-up centre, which was New Zealand’s largest.

Southland and Otago residents are among the most vaccinated populations in New Zealand with 77 per cent having received their first dose and 40.09 per cent fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

As of Friday, 342,956 doses have been delivered in the Southern District Health Board area.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown put the success down to general practices, pharmacies, and Māori and Pacific Health Providers helping the Southern District Health Board reach its widespread population.

More than a quarter of the 400-odd Covid-19 vaccination providers in New Zealand were from Southland and Otago, he said.

The board recognised the vital role they would play early in the roll-out, Brown said.

“This approach has helped us ensure that no one is more than an hour away from a clinic and has allowed us to react quickly when demand sky-rocketed during the first couple of weeks of alert level 4.”

Providers responded with new models like drive-in clinics that worked incredibly well, Brown said.

“It took the programme 145 days to reach 100,000 doses, 32 days to reach 200,000, and just two weeks to reach 300,000 doses.”

Brown thanked the hardworking vaccination teams who delivered these results despite alert level restrictions.

Supplied Cattle Flat residents Kathryn and Joseph Moir, accompanied by 2-year-old Arthur, were among 130 people who had visited WellSouth's Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Memorial Hall in Lumsden by Friday afternoon.

“We are now getting into the last push to protect our population and urge everyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine to take the opportunity now, not only to protect themselves but to protect their whānau and the wider community – especially those who are unable to get the vaccine themselves such as children under 12.”

Cattle Flat residents Kathryn and Joseph Moir were among those who received their jabs at a pop-up clinic WellSouth hosted in Lumsden on Friday to reach the farming community during their busy season.

“It's so quick and easy to just pop in here, rather than having to travel to Gore or somewhere else,” Kathryn said.

The Moir’s will receive their second dose when the clinic returns on November 5.

The Ministry of Health's latest vaccine data from Tuesday showed 75.63 per cent of the 21, 7786 eligible residents in Southern DHB's catchment area had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – just ahead of Nelson Marlborough District Health Board where 75.6 per cent of 13, 5637 eligible residents had had the first dose.

The latter has since jumped into the lead with 78 per cent of the eligible population having received a first dose and 45 per cent having had their second.

Nationally, 72 per cent of the eligible population have had the first dose, while 37 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Southern District Health Board has also increased its ventilator capacity should it need to manage Covid-19 patients again – from 30 ICU capable ventilators in January 2020, to 42.

Southland Hospital received four of the new ventilators, taking its total to eight, while the rest are at Dunedin Hospital.

Lakes District Hospital also has two ventilators, Dunstan Hospital has one and a non-invasive ventilator that could be used for full ventilation if required, and Oamaru and Gore Hospitals each have one ventilator.