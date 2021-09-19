Covid-19: Accessibility, hesitancy and encouraging youth will be biggest hurdles to 90 per cent vaccination target, experts say

The Whole Truth: Why do people believe Covid-19 vaccination myths?

A goal to vaccinate 90 per cent of all eligible New Zealanders against Covid-19 by the end of the year has been labelled a stretch by one expert, but “definitely achievable” by another.

Improving accessibility, supporting the vaccine-hesitant and a focus on youth populations would help get New Zealand closer to the goal, experts agreed.

In March, Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said there was no set target for Covid-19 vaccination, but he hopes to see 90 per cent coverage by the end of the year.

Supplied Border workers were the first people in New Zealand to be vaccinated against Covid-19, in Auckland on February 20, 2021.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker​ believed the target was definitely achievable, but the biggest hurdle was still accessibility.

Booking vaccines online and then being required to drive to a location to get one added barriers to the process, he said, and new initiatives, such as a Mr Whippy-style mobile vaccination bus were great, but more were needed.

Bus Travel NZ/Supplied It’s hoped a Mr Whippy-style mobile vaccination bus will help with the vaccine roll-out.

Over time, hesitancy towards the vaccine should reduce as it became more normalised, he said.

“I think a lot of that resistance was when people didn't know so much about the vaccine, didn’t know people who have had it, and I think perhaps thought they didn’t need to worry.

“I guess if there is any silver lining to the current Delta outbreak it’s that it’s making it very real for everyone now. It is reminding people how important vaccination is,” he said.

Baker wants vaccination efforts in Auckland to go “all out”.

“I think there is a pretty intense boost there at the moment, but I don’t think we should spare any efforts to get it as high as possible and as fast as possible in Auckland,” he said.

Director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre and University of Auckland associate professor Dr Nikki Turner​ believed a 90 per cent target was a stretch.

“I think the countries that are doing well are getting over 80 per cent. Some countries get higher than that, but it's quite a challenge.”

Turner said vaccinating younger populations would need to be a focus, as young people tended to be more distracted with other things, and were healthier, so less likely to engage with health services.

“Often, they haven't had the visibility of illness, unless they've got chronic illness themselves. Many young people have very little contact with health services, so they don't tend to think on a day-to-day basis about what it would be like to be really sick,” she said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff University of Otago Professor of Public Health Michael Baker said the 90 per cent vaccination target was definitely achievable.

Health care systems and communities need to come together to engage with Māori, Pasifika, refugee, migrant, disabled, rural, and isolated communities in order to reduce any barriers, Turner said.

Ensuring people feel supported and confident in the science and avoid the “echo chamber of myths and misinformation”, was needed to achieve the target, Turner believed, but not making people feel bad or marginalised when they have fears and concerns was also important, she said.

“The other thing that many people miss is that a lot of people have a needle phobia, and building support around those people is needed.

“It's a mixture of all of those issues. There's no one thing... all of those issues we've got to work on,” she said.

Vaccinologist and Auckland University Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris​ said reaching the 90 per cent target would be favourable, but said the question was whether it was possible.

“I think we could get really close, but I think there is still a significant minority of people who still have questions they feel have not been addressed.

“We probably need a whole lot of things, but mainly we probably need people to feel that their concerns are being heard, and they have the opportunity to talk about them and address them in more of a community or one on one setting... rather than pumping out more information.

“If that was going to be effective it would’ve already been effective,” she said.

Different community-specific strategies, such as drop-in centres where people could have a cup of tea and a discussion would be a good idea, Petousis-Harris said.

“Having people that are comfortable and happy to talk about it, and have the hard conversations with people and answer challenging questions,” she said.