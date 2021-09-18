Covid-19: 20 new community cases in Delta outbreak, one unlinked

Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

There are 20 new community cases in New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

All are in Auckland and just one case is unlinked. Four cases at the border have also been identified.

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak has surpassed 1000 cases, with a total of 1027 cases.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Covid-19 testing throughout the country helps to show the extent of the Delta outbreak, which has infected more than 100 people. (File photo)

Of these, just 17 are in Wellington and the rest in Auckland. A total of 641 people in the outbreak are now listed as recovered.

While the 20 case numbers are higher than the 11 reported on Friday, the Ministry of health said some fluctuations in case numbers are expected at this point in the outbreak.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mask use is now compulsory in most stores and businesses, even at alert level 2. Here Porirua College students Eturienar Risale, Jeuaina Vaea, Lolla Aviu and Audrey Tea test masks being distributed by Rotary across the Pacific.

Seven of Friday’s 11 cases were infectious in the community, and have added exposure events to the locations of interest.

There are 10 cases in hospitals in Auckland, including three in intensive care or high dependency units.

Auckland – which is the epicentre of the outbreak – has been in alert level 4 lockdown since Case A was detected in Auckland on August 17.

The rest of the country is now at alert level 2, with strict rules governing who can cross the border at Auckland.

Saturday's results include no unexpected detection of Covid-19 in wastewater samples.

A September 14 sample from the Snells Beach/Algies Bay area in north Auckland did not detect the virus, following an unexpected Covid-19 result on September 7.

Ministry officials said it is likely this earlier detection was from known cases in the area, as recovered cases can continue to shed viral matter for weeks.

A total of 12,427 Covid-19 tests were taken on Friday, including more than 7000 swabs in Auckland and more than 1500 essential worker tests.

ESR/Supplied A recent wastewater test from Snells Beach, north Auckland, did not detect any virus, showing an earlier positive test likely came from a known case which has recovered. (File photo)

Health authorities also had over 1000 saliva tests taken since Monday, the majority in the last 48 hours, with more than 400 business across the country instigating saliva testing.

Testing at high levels in Auckland remains an essential part of the outbreak response and anyone in Auckland with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, is urged to come forward to be tested.

In addition, people in the suburbs of interest – Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara and Manurewa – are urged to get tested whether or not they have symptoms.

There are now 142 locations of interest, including nine active locations outside of Auckland, after a truck driver who did deliveries in Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga tested positive for Covid-19.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Innovative new ways to get vaccines out to people include a new vaccine bus, named 'Shot Bro', which launched in Auckland on Thursday.

Despite this, health officials are “cautiously optimistic” Auckland will be able to move out of alert level 4 next week, with Cabinet confirming the next steps for the alert levels on Monday.

The number of vaccines administered is also under the spotlight, with Health Minister Andrew Little saying further lockdowns are unlikely if New Zealand’s vaccination rate surpasses 90 per cent.

A total of 4.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now been administered, with 1.6m people having both doses.

A total of 60,480 doses were delivered on Friday.

The vaccines have been extensively tested before gaining Medsafe approval.

Cases at border include two historical cases

The four cases of Covid-19 identified at New Zealand’s border include two historical cases.

The two active cases were both found on their day zero test on September 16, and are both in MIQ in Auckland.

One came from the United Arab Emirates via Malaysia, while one came from India via Serbia, Montenegro and United Arab Emirates.

One of the historic cases arrived from Russia via Singapore on September 14, and is in MIQ in Christchurch.

The second came from Sri Lanka on September 11, and is in MIQ in Auckland.