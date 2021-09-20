Missing lockdown cancers yet to be measured, but history paints ominous picture

Angela Dixon, who has terminal cancer, says New Zealand's cancer care system needs to change.

New Zealand will emerge from lockdown into a deadly unknown with history showing nearly half of new cancer cases will have been missed.

“Cancer won’t wait,” said Te Aho o Te Kahu – Cancer Control Agency chief executive Diana Sarfati​ as she pointed out that the number of missed cancer diagnoses this lockdown was yet to be measured.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand medical advisor Frank Frizelle​ was expecting a “tidal wave” of new cases when New Zealand returned to alert level 1 and people felt comfortable going to their general practitioners with symptoms that became noticeable during lockdown. Even at level 2 – New Zealand outside of Auckland – there was a shortage of people going to GPs with cancer symptoms, he said.

Te Aho o Te Kahu figures show 2020's nationwide lockdown resulted in 1031 fewer cases being recorded compared to the same period the year before. That was 47 per cent fewer than the same period a year earlier.

About 25,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer each year and about 9000 of them die from it. A new campaign – New Normal Same Cancer – is being launched on Monday to get people to the doctor, even during lockdown, if they notice symptoms.

Frizelle said it was October 2020 before the year’s cancer diagnoses retuned to normal, showing cancer rates had not dropped, but people were being diagnosed later and sometimes too late.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Te Aho o Te Kahu - the Cancer Control Agency chief executive Diana Sarfati says it is not yet known how many cancer diagnoses have been missed this lockdown.

People showing signs of cancer in lockdown were prone to putting the symptoms down to lifestyle changes, such as staying home and drinking more alcohol.

When they eventually made it to a doctor, there was usually the added long wait for diagnostic tests.

“The health system as a whole is not working as well as it could.”

Supplied Tamsyn Cornwall was 30 when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Before and after surgery photos show the ostomy pouch she has replacing some of her colon functions.

Still standing

Tamsyn Cornwall​ could have easily put her symptoms down to the inflammatory bowel disease she had for the past 22 years. But the 30-year-old didn’t.

In August 2020, as Auckland was going through level 3 lockdown, she noticed things were not right.

”It’s about being aware what my normal is and if there are changes.”

She had an online phone consultation with a doctor and was soon getting a colonoscopy and a biopsy. She had an inkling that something serious was wrong when she was told her mother could come to the specialist appointment. It was here she discovered she had stage 3B bowel cancer.

Supplied Tamsyn Cornwall getting chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with bowel cancer during lockdown.

“I couldn’t stop crying – there was an overwhelming sense of terror. It’s almost like a big cloud of doom hanging over you.”

Much of the subsequent procedures were done solo, but her mother was given a compassionate exemption to be there after her first operation. The final in her three surgeries was meant to be last week but was pushed out by the latest lockdown.

But the big operation – removing her colon and the golf ball-sized tumour in it – was already done, and she is now in remission.

“It’s such a hard journey to go through ... I’m still standing, and I’m so happy to be alive,” she said.

Supplied Ron Campbell was diagnosed with prostate cancer after getting a medical checkup for this 64th birthday.

A lucky man

Ron Campbell is a lucky man, if someone diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer can be called that.

The country had just come out of nationwide lockdown in June last year when his wife insisted he got a full medical for his 64th birthday. Delays, partly due to Covid, meant it was not until November 26 that he got a biopsy showing grade 10 – the most severe – prostate cancer.

Medical insurance meant Campbell could go privately. He had a surgeon within weeks and, before Christmas, had full scans and was “fully informed” about the plan within a month of that diagnosis.

He had his first operation on February 15 – the day after Auckland went into level 3 lockdown.

“I understand that I will get Covid in one form eventually and can only hope that I am well enough to be able to survive,” he said.

“Had I not, however, had my surgery then I would have had less than 10 per cent chance of seeing out the next 10 years with a quality of life that would have been devastating and painfully bad.”