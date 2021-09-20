Covid-19: Decision day for Auckland, experts say level change a calculated risk even before Waikato outbreak

Three new cases are unlinked, including a prisoner in custody. More cases expected due to some large households being connected to previously known Delta cases.

After five weeks in alert level 4, Auckland will on Monday find out if they can add some comfort to their lockdown – but pandemic modellers and epidemiologists agree that a shift down alert levels would be “a calculated risk”.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated an in-principle decision that Auckland would move to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

However, after a weekend where the number of daily community cases increased – 20 on Saturday and a further 24 on Sunday – the Government has the tricky job of deciding whether to persist at level 4 to stamp out the Delta variant or drop to level 3 and bring some relief to angsty Aucklanders.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health confirmed three people in Waikato returned positive Covid-19 tests after coming into contact with a remand prisoner released on e-monitored bail from Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison.

Speaking before this news, University of Auckland associate professor Siouxsie Wiles said it’s one of their most challenging decisions to date.

“The Government will be trying to weigh up how much more transmission there would be at alert level 3,” Wiles told Stuff on Sunday.

“More businesses can operate at level 3, which increases more interactions and opportunities for transmission, so they will be balancing that with where they know the transmission is happening.”

Wiles said it was disappointing to see a rise in infection numbers but was somewhat comforted to hear that most cases are household contacts.

Also speaking before the Waikato outbreak news, University of Otago professor Michael Baker said the rise in cases would be expected if the infected people had a high number of close contacts.

“It’s the mystery cases that are the ones to watch, and we are still seeing those cases most days which does suggest there are still unidentified cases out there,” Baker told Stuff.

Baker said the Government has to decide what is the “least bad option”.

“The choices are either you succeed in stamping out the Delta variant and extend level 4, or if we don’t, we accept to stay at level 2 or 3 until about Christmas, unfortunately, and when we have high vaccine coverage – both are painful.”

To date, 4,684,416 doses have been administered in New Zealand. Of these, 3,078,338 are 1st doses, and 1,606,078 are 2nd doses.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Health’s director of public health, Dr Caroline McElnay, said one of the 24 positive cases is a man in custody at Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison.

The man came from Thames and was travelling with another person. Four police staff were isolating due to contact with the case, while five corrections staff and six prisoners were also now isolating.

“We don’t have the fine-grain information to know if these cases are alarming or nothing to worry about,” Baker added.

“That rich information is what the Government has to use to balance their decision against the economic effects, and fatigue Aucklanders are experiencing.

“There is a high degree of agreement that we are beating the virus, but it also comes at a high price.”