Covid-19: Aucklanders 'hopeful' for a possible change to alert level 3

Aucklanders are apparently still hopeful the city could move out of alert level 4 today, despite unexpected cases still popping up in the community.

Stuff spoke to people in Western Park, in Ponsonby, and Ambury Regional Park, in Māngere Bridge, ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s 4pm announcement on alert level changes.

Auckland is in alert level 4 while the rest of the country is in alert level 2, with the vast majority of cases in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak being in the supercity.

Auckland is in alert level 4, while the rest of the country is in alert level 2.

Of the 14 people Stuff spoke to on Monday morning, just three Aucklanders weren’t eager to see a drop to alert level 3.

Instead, after more than a month in alert level 4, most said they were keen for an alert level change.

“I am really hopeful,” said Auckland central resident Craig Dowling, who is really bored at his house four weeks in.

Dowling is fully vaccinated and believes Auckland should go into alert level 3, saying: “We need a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

For him, that looks like a takeaway coffee at level 3.

Sophie Hall, a Ponsonby resident, agrees.

“As long as they keep finding those links and everyone gets vaccinated,” she said. “We need a bit of morale.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jenny La Trobe said she might tear her hair out if Auckland were to remain in alert level 4 for another week.

Jenny LaTrobe, from Hillsborough, lives alone and said she might tear her hair out if there was another week of level 4 lockdown.

"Definitely, without a doubt we need to get out of lockdown," said Julie Summers. “We can see the social effects this is causing.”

The first thing she will do at level 3 is extend her bubble to her children, who she hasn't seen in six weeks, and get a barista-made coffee.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tom Roberts said the best way to get rid of the virus is to stamp it out.

On the other hand, Tom Roberts suspects the government is under enormous pressure to take Auckland to level 3, with businesses hurting, but said the best way to manage the virus was to stamp it out.

Barry Smith said he hoped the supercity would go down to alert level 3, but "if we have to grit our teeth and bear it out for another week" he is fine doing so.

“We have come this far, but it will be hard.”

Candrika Pujnadati will be extending her bubble to her partner who she hasn't seen in six weeks if the city moves alert levels.

Pujnadati said Auckland feels "very tense" as it reaches its fifth week in alert level 4 and she sees the pressure it is causing, especially on the small businesses.

Leslie Dresser has family overseas and has even lost loved ones to the virus. She said she would only be comfortable going down to level 3 if the virus was contained.

As a diabetic with a newborn, she said she worries that other people aren’t as vigilant as she is about preventing any spread.

“We know what it looks like, we don’t want us to end up like North America, especially when we have had such freedom,” Dresser said.

Weekends at Ambury Regional Park are especially concerning. “All I see are bubbles popping, it’s terrifying.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Bruno Campose is hopeful for an alert level change, as gatherings and being more social again would be helpful.

And Bruno Campose said he hopes a move to level 3 is imminent so that level 2 starts to come into view around the corner.

Having gatherings and being more social again would be a huge help, he said.