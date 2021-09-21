Covid-19: Samoan vaccination numbers low in Auckland as community organises pop-up event

Members of The Assembly of God Church of Samoa NZ in Māngere arrive at the MIT vaccination centre in Ōtara to be jabbed.

Startlingly low Pacific vaccination rates in Auckland have mobilised the Samoan community to hold its own pop-events after figures showed that only 29 per cent of its over 80,000 eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

As of September 12, figures provided to Pacific health providers from the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) showed that 23,791 Samoans in the Auckland metropolitan are were fully vaccinated and a further 21,342 had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 35,000 Samoans were not vaccinated.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There are over 80,000 Samoans in Auckland eligible for the vaccine, only 29 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The figures measured the number of people registered in a primary health organisation (PHO) in the Auckland area, above the age of 12, who received a dose anywhere in New Zealand they were vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* 'God bless them': Church at centre of latest outbreak brushes off racist abuse

* Covid-19: Singling out one ethnicity in team of 5 million 'unhelpful', Pacific leader says

* Covid-19: South Auckland mass vaccination event ineffective for Pasifika, health expert says



Baderdrive Doctors senior general practitioner Dr Sirovai Fuata’i said it was discussed in a recent Fono with the members of the Samoan community last week.

Supplied Baderdrive Doctors senior general practitioner Dr Sirovai Fuata’i.

“There was silence. Looking at it, it’s not very good,” Fuata’i said.

“Everybody was quite shocked at the data because we thought we were doing pretty well.”

Fuata’i said, as the largest Pacific group in New Zealand, they expected better.

With Samoans being the largest ethnicity of the Covid-19 cases in the Delta outbreak in Auckland, Fuata’i was encouraging Samoans to make the decision to get vaccinated.

Stuff (Audio in Fijian) There are 10 ingredients in the Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip isn’t one of them.

Low vaccination rates of Samoans in Auckland were concentrated around south Auckland, in places such as Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara and Manurewa.

“We are calling out to the Samoan community in Auckland, particularly south Auckland, to make the decision to get vaccinated to protect the health and wellbeing of their aiga [family], loved ones, ekalesia [church] and community.”

The first drive-through vaccination event aimed at the Samoan community will start on Thursday at the Māngere Town Centre, running for three days. Fuata’i said organisers hoped to administer 1000 doses of the vaccine each day.

“We want to vaccinate our community, but it is not exclusive to Samoans.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Samoa, Niue and Cook Islands will all hold a three-day vaccination event in south Auckland from Thursday.

Other Pacific communities, Cook Islands and Niue, will hold their own three-day vaccination events at the same time, at Atiu Hall in Māngere and the LDS Chapel on Robertson Rd in Favona, respectively.

Ministry of Health data showed 25.8 per cent of Cook Islanders – eligible population 25,531 – in the Auckland metro area have been fully vaccinated.

Niue’s vaccination data showed 28.1 per cent of its 12,067 population were fully vaccinated.

Fuata’i said he was encouraged to see Pacific health providers take the lead in vaccinating their own communities.

It’s something they had been saying all along was needed with the initial vaccine roll-out.

“It takes a crisis for things to mobilise, when everyone is feeling a squeeze from all sides, and then they look outside the norm to look at those challenges.

“Unless we target the Pacific and Māori populations – because the system doesn’t seem to work for us – we’ll always be left behind.

“For Pacific people, we tend to do things in groups. It’s also been proven that people feel safer to get vaccines in areas they are familiar with, with people they feel comfortable with.”

Two other events with a Samoan focus will be held on October 1-4 in Manukau and October 11-13 at Manurewa.