Covid-19: Waikato leaders angry at Government officials for allowing man to bring coronavirus across border

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki has set up a Covid-19 testing station at Wharekawa Marae in Kaiaua.

Outraged Waikato community leaders expect to see Auckland’s Covid-19 boundary shifted south to cover parts of Hauraki after three new cases were confirmed there.

The leaders are also angry at the Department of Corrections for allowing a remand prisoner to cross the border and “bring Covid-19 along as a package”.

The man, who later tested positive, was released to a home in Whakatīwai in the Firth of Thames.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington said the Government set high standards for border crossing rules but then broke the rules sending Covid-19 into the Waikato region.

The three new cases were contacts of the man and included two children and one adult. There were nine household contacts in total, five others had returned negative tests and one more result was to come.

“I’m outraged,” Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington said.

“There will have to be some very good circumstances around why the person was allowed to cross the border when we look at the other people who have been banned from coming.

“They’ve been banned from attending funerals, for seeing their loved ones and it’s a pretty high bar the Government has set and then itself, gone ahead and broken.”

Rimmington said the regional council recently refused a contractor to use workers from Auckland to plant thousands of native trees in the Coromandel.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF People check in for their Covid-19 tests at Wharekawa Marae in Kaiaua.

“We didn’t want to compromise our borders so we paid the contractor extra to employ people from our side.

“So we’ve played by the rules and the Government hasn’t and that’s why I’m so angry.”

Rimmington said he would not be surprised if there was a cordon put around the communities where the cases were identified.

“If we are not careful we will be in level 4 by the end of the week.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson said he was “peeved” to hear a remand prisoner had been allowed to cross the border.

“We need a cordon to get some idea how widespread this is going to be because it’s already been in the community for four to five days.”

Rimmington was worried about what another lockdown would mean for the Waikato region.

“The Waikato is an essential industry, with a strong workforce and a strong GDP, without our region this country is buggered.”

Whakatīwai is in the Hauraki District Council boundary. Mangatangi School in the neighbouring Waikato District Council boundary was named as a location of interest.

TOM LEE/STUFF Hauraki mayor Toby Adams asked for people not to get angry at the family at the centre of the positive Covid tests.

Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson was “peeved off” a Government agency had allowed someone to move between borders.

“Mangatangi School has about 120 children and a lot of those families are scattered across the two districts which really worries me about how far this thing has spread.”

But he called for the communities involved to be calm, maintain social distancing, stay home or wear masks if they had to move about.

“Please get a Covid test if you need one. There is a testing station being set up at the marae at Kaiaua this morning.”

Sanson also thought the Auckland boundary would move south to include the communities caught up in the latest Covid-19 cases.

“Potentially we could end up being in level 3, I don’t think they will have us in level 4. Today I’m going to find the right [Government] office to call and see what the hell they’re going to do about this.”

Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said Whakatīwai and neighbouring Kaiaua, Miranda and Mangatangi were all close-knit communities.

“There will be a bit of panic and angst among people today but my message is for people not to get angry at the family in the middle of all this.

“There are a lot of assumptions being made about what brought the virus here but that hasn’t been determined yet and until we know, please let’s lay off the family, Covid is to blame, not them.”

Adams said he was notified late Sunday afternoon there could be a case in his patch.

“I would say if you have any symptoms, get yourself tested at the marae in Kaiaua. If you are unsure, ring one of the Covid helplines and book for a test.”