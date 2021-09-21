Covid-19: Aucklanders show the power of community commitment

Three buses - the first nicknamed "Shot Bro" - head out into the Auckland community on Thursday, taking the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the people.

OPINION: This time, Auckland, it’s almost too much to believe in the return of takeaway food, barista coffee, and click and collect shopping.

Auckland has spent longer in 2021’s Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown this time around than the nationwide level 4 lockdown in 2020. That is a sacrifice that should not be underestimated.

A few boundary breaches and the odd over-sized private gathering aside, the discipline and responsibility shown by Aucklanders has been extraordinary.

If, in the summer of 2019/20, we had been told Aucklanders could stay at home for five weeks with most businesses closed, no one would have considered it plausible.

“Your work has paid off,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in Sunday’s 1pm briefing.

Careful behaviour, getting tested, and getting vaccinated, along with all the personal sacrifices made due to limited movement and gathering, are just a few of the burdens Aucklanders have borne.

A move to level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm will not be the end by any stretch. Level 3 still keeps many Aucklanders away from jobs, and young people away from schools.

However, level 3 puts more people back into wage-paying work, and construction restarts – not just on homes, but on major projects such as the City Rail Link.

David White/Stuff Mass vaccination centres such as at Henderson’s Trust Stadium have boosted Auckland’s jab rates.

It should not be forgotten that the entire country did four weeks under Alert Level 4, but Auckland has gone further – and still faces at least two weeks under a similarly restrictive level 3.

Being the country’s international gateway is normally a great advantage, bringing jobs and economic activity, but with the advent of the global pandemic it has become one of Auckland’s biggest risk factors.

The memory of two alert level 4s, combined with the knowledge the city may be only a thin PPE line away from further drastic response, will leave an uneasy feeling in Auckland even as “normality” approaches.

Vaccination is of course critical to protecting health and here again Aucklanders have responded to the call and, eventually, the widespread availability of vaccines.

The city headed into level 3 decision week with about 80 per cent of over-12s armed with at least the first of the required two jabs.

The power of putting community and whānau before self has been highlighted by Aucklanders.

That is a lesson we may need to keep in mind as we start to look at what needs to change or be done better as the region moves towards the goal of alert level 1.

Todd Niall/Stuff A resident of Auckland's Hobsonville Point bought a dinosaur suit for neighbourhood walks to lighten the level 4 mood.

A refinement of shutdowns may be in order. The business community believes more firms can work safely than is currently allowed under the four-level system.

New variations to the managed isolation and quarantine system, rather than just using entire hotels with health and defence staff running them, are inevitable.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Neighbourhood vaccination buses are the latest addition to the Covid-19 jab programme.

Aucklanders will hopefully not forget what they have achieved in focussing on the common goal of pushing back against the Delta variant.

The lessons can be applied to other challenges facing the city, the country, and the world.

Climate change will require people to change their travel habits from what is most convenient to themselves to what is more likely to prevent an erosion of our environment and quality of life.

Aucklanders should enjoy the simple but important pleasures in the move down the alert levels, and reflect on the power they held in making it possible.

Spare us another recitation of lines like “We have done it before, we can do it again” – but the truth is Auckland has and can, and not just in tackling Covid-19.