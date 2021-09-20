Covid-19: 'Level 4 anxiety' as Waikato residents line up to be tested

Wharekawa Marae Reservation Trust kaiwhakahaere Eddie Manukau says there's a lot of anxiety in the community following news of cases in Waikato.

Anxiety is at “level 4” among Kaiaua and Mangatangi residents lining up to be tested for Covid-19 at Wharekawa Marae.

While they were still in alert level 2 early on Monday, news of three community cases in the north Waikato township on Sunday evening had left people unsettled.

“They've gone back up to level 4 levels in terms of anxiety,” Wharekawa Marae Reservation Trust administrator Eddie Manukau told Stuff, “but more so this time because we are more aware of Delta virus."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Self employed contractor, Brynn Woods and Jessica Woods, 11, wait to be tested.

On Monday afternoon Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland will move to alert level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm for at least two weeks. The area of Waikato with three recent cases is moving to a "bespoke" set of temporary restrictions akin to level 4 while the rest of the country will remain at level 2.The marae opened at 8.30am on Monday and there had been a constant stream of vehicles joining the queue.

Brynn Woods, 38, brought his 11-year-old daughter along to get tested as she goes to Mangatangi school, where two students had tested positive.

"It's not much fun for her getting it on her birthday. But we will get it done and clear her so we can carry on with life."

Woods, a self-employed contractor, said that he wasn't too surprised it was in the community.

"It's inevitable really. I've been through this before at Coromandel."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Wharekawa Marae testing station in Kaiaua had lines of cars as people waited for Covid tests.

Hine Smith, 57, and her sister Makere Waata, 61, had been waiting about 40 minutes for their turn to be tested.

"We love how it is set up at the marae for people to be able to come here and get tested," Smith said.

They were surprised to hear the news of Covid-19 being in the community.

"We are disappointed, very much, but we are really concerned for the Mangatangi School."

Waata is a security worker in Pukekohe, but lives in Kaiaua, and is tested weekly.

“I just wonder if I will be allowed to cross the border with this happening, I don't know."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Wharekawa Marae in Kaiaua has lines of cars awaiting covid tests. Wharekawa Marae Reservation Trust Kaiwhakahaere\administrator Eddie Manukau.

Manukau said they were prepared to have the pop-up testing at the marae for the next 12 days.

"Two weeks ago we were actually vaccinating here, but today is a testing station and obviously trying to locate any potential contacts in Kaiaua and Mangatangi community."

They are the only local testing venue as others are across the border in Auckland which is alert level 4 or residents would have to go to Thames.

"The team that are here, were the first response to the Coromandel cases, so they are treating this exactly the same way. They are intending on doing a 12-day window of testing, " he said.

When they operated as a vaccination centre they had very good numbers, he said. But people are still anxious after Sunday night’s Covid-19 news.

Manukau said there was a high population of elderly in the Kaiaua area.