Covid-19: Hospitality, arts sectors breathe 'sigh of relief' as 50-person cap raised to 100

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

The country’s hospitality and performing arts sectors are celebrating a shift from a 50-person cap to a 100-person one for indoor gatherings at alert level 2 from midnight on Tuesday.

Matt McLaughlin, who owns Panhead, Iron Horse and Moustache in Wellington, said the shift was positive, but there are businesses that it still would not help. “Being realistic, we need to take baby steps.”

The threat of Delta meant people were reluctant to come out under the 50-person cap, and restrictions had particularly affected the country’s late-night economy, including bars and dance floors, he said.

“Unfortunately decisions are still being made without any input from the industry. It would be great to be able to be at the table with them making decisions,” McLaughlin said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington’s Circa Theatre will return with shows under the 100-person cap.

Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association, said hospitality businesses were doing it hard due to the restrictions. She urged them to stay strong, and seek out help.

“Many hospo people are social people and the isolation of being at home unable to work [in Auckland] is really tough for them right now, so we know how many of them are just looking forward to firing up their ovens and coffee machines and being able to serve people again.”

Meanwhile, theatre and performing arts companies were also excited. “It means our productions will be jumping back into life,” said Gavin Rutherford, a council member at Wellington’s Circa Theatre.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Matt McLaughlin at Panhead, one of his bars in central Wellington. He said the shift was positive news.

Under the 50-person cap, Circa has not been able to operate – an issue which many arts venues have been facing – and it was in the process of redistributing some $150,000 of refunds to customers for cancelled shows.

“We were rehearsing in hope [of a higher audience cap],” Rutherford said. “We’re feeling confident about getting back on stage, earning a wage and a living.”

The 100-person cap that everywhere but Auckland will be allowed from midnight was still a challenge, but the 50-person cap was near-impossible to operate in with social distancing. “It’s just not economic. This is a sigh of relief. The next question is whether people have the stomach to come to theatre again.”

Last year when the country moved out of the level 4 lockdown, there was a spike in ticket sales, Rutherford said. “Hopefully we get the same sort of emotive reaction ... This is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Jonty Hendry, chief executive at Wellington’s BATS theatre, said its plan would remain the same and it would continue operating at 60 per cent capacity in its two bigger spaces. The 100-person cap may allow it to put on more shows, he said.

BATS had left one-hour gaps between its shows to do cleaning and clear its communal thoroughfare. While artists were not wearing masks, they were distancing on stage and BATS had taken out front row seating to allow this. Audience members had to wear masks, and did not seem to mind this, Hendry said.

Chief executive of Christchurch’s Court Theatre Barbara George said while it would still only be able to sell 25 per cent of normal ticket revenue, she was pleased the move would allow them to explore options.

Previously the theatre announced it was pausing its season of Frankenstein, due to run until September 4, while level 2 restrictions were in place, but George said it was now re-considering if the production could go ahead with a quarter of its expected audience.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF/Stuff The Court Theatre in Christchurch will explore more options with the 100-person cap.

The theatre suffered a “significant financial impact” from the 2020 lockdown, however it had shown it could rise from adversity. “We remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to do enough to keep our organisation stable.”

But for some performing arts the shift was having little or no effect. Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal chief executive Bob Mangan said nothing would change at the 1200-capacity venue, as it could only operate fully at level 1. The independent theatre lost 63 per cent of its revenue during 2020.

“The longer it takes, the less likely we will keep shows, and it makes the medium to long-term challenging.”