Covid-19: One of the lucky ones - Napier man secures one of 3000 MIQ spots for his wife

Desmond Gosling managed to get an MIQ slot for his wife Sang Nguyen via the new system

On Monday morning Desmond Gosling was one of the fortunate 3,000 to secure a hotly contested MIQ spot for the wife he hasn’t seen in close to two years, but it wasn’t without drama.

The Napier man took the day off work and he and his dad Kevin got onto the computer first thing. The mission; get his wife of four years back in New Zealand.

Desmond hasn’t seen his wife Sang Nguyen since the pair went to visit her parents in Nha Trang, Vietnam, nearly two years ago.

“We were over there when Covid hit. All my flights got cancelled. I ended up in Ho Chi Minh City. I managed to get the last flight out to Bali, and then home from there. I’ve been trying to get my wife home ever since,” Gosling said.

While in the “virtual lobby" of the MIQ system Gosling found out he was at about number 3,800 on the list.

“We thought ‘bugger it, it’s over’. We just sat there watching the screen. Next thing it was ‘bing’ and choose your date. So we think a whole lot of people must have got off because they couldn’t get November or December dates,” he said.

Within minutes of securing the spot Gosling went about booking flights.

“Then when I went back to the MIQ site to add the flight number my position just disappeared, and I was back to 26,000th on the list. After I’d just spent $3000 on the flight,” Gosling said.

Kevin, being the more diplomatic of the pair, got on the phone and was assured that the position would be held and he just needed to check a few hours later.

Meantime, Gosling cancelled the flights in order to get a refund.

Then, sure enough, a few hours later Gosling found out he did indeed still have his spot. So he booked another lot of flights, costing about $1000 more than the previous ones, and added the detail.

By mid-afternoon he was confident he had the spot, had the flights and just had to sort out what Nguyen needed in the way of transit visas.

“It feels pretty good. It’s just sorting a few things out now. As soon as she gets here we’ll be right,” he said.

Gosling speaks to Nguyen on video calls daily. He contacted her as soon as the spot was booked.

“She's stoked. She can’t speak because she had cancer a few years ago, but she had a big smile,” he said.

Nguyen lands in Auckland and starts her two weeks in MIQ on October 17.

“You’ve got to feel for those people who missed out. I feel very sorry for those who missed out, because I know what they’ve been through, and I know what they’re going to go through,” he said.