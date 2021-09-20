Covid-19: Unvaccinated over-65s asked to stay home when Auckland drops alert levels

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

While Auckland prepares to move down to alert level 3, the most vulnerable people will effectively remain at the highest alert level due to the risk the Delta variant of Covid-19 poses.

Speaking at the 4pm press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would slide down the alert level scale from 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 21.

But while that might bring relief to most residents and businesses, Ardern also signalled that those over 65 who were unvaccinated should stay isolated – effectively keeping them in alert level 4.

“It’s exactly the same call as we made when we very first went into restrictions,” Ardern said.

“At that time we did ask our older New Zealanders to keep themselves particularly safe, and if possible to use others to access essential services.”

Former All Black Stu Wilson, 67, receives his Covid-19 vaccination.

There about 23,000 people over 65 in Auckland who still had not had their first shot, and until they were vaccinated they were at higher risk, Ardern said – a sentiment echoed by health experts.

“If you’re over 65 and you’re not vaccinated, really you’re taking a big risk with this virus,” University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker said.

In the United States, where Delta has seen second and third waves of infection, about 78 percent of the nearly 659,000 Covid-19 related deaths have been people aged over 65, according to statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Professor Michael Baker said this lockdown would be NZ's last chance to stamp out the virus.

New Zealand has had 18 months of the lowest mortality in the OECD, but with the emergence of the Delta strain that wouldn’t be able to be maintained long-term without getting vaccinations up, Baker said.

“If transmission does pick up in New Zealand, we know it’s essentially an epidemic of the unvaccinated and it’s also an epidemic, in terms of serious effects, of older people,” he said.

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, a senior lecturer in pathology and molecular medicine at the University of Otago, holds fears for Māori and Pasifika communities.

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said vaccination rates need to be much higher across the country.

She said studies had shown Pasifika were three times more likely to need hospitalisation when infected by the virus.

She was holding out hope the current restrictions would subdue the virus’s spread through the community, but said there was a likelihood it could be widely circulating by the end of the year.

She said the Delta variant spread into communities at a time when vaccination rates were way too low, and the vaccination rate needed to be “much higher”.

Both Baker and Sika-Paotonu said there was a need for caution and urged people, especially the most vulnerable, to get vaccinated.

“If you haven’t had your first injection now, you’re really looking at another two months before you’ve got full protection,” Baker said.

“You don’t just click your fingers and you’re done.”