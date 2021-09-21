The great divide of the alert levels in one north Waikato township

Miranda Holiday Park & Motels is one business that has to deal with the township being in Covid-19 alert level 2 and 4.

As Auckland celebrates the lowering of their Covid-19 alert levels with takeaways and coffee, a small township will be divided in two.

From midnight on Tuesday, New Zealand will sit in three different levels with Auckland in level 3, a section of Miranda and the Hauraki Plains in level 4, and the rest of New Zealand in level 2.

It leaves at least one business with staff on either side of the temporary border despite being in the same town.

Hauraki District mayor Toby Adams admits it will be tricky having the Miranda township split between level 4 and level 2.

“It’s difficult when districts are separated, but when towns are, even more so.”

Adams said there will be businesses on one side of the border and workers on the other.

“They will be in two different levels, but essential workers with proof will be allowed to continue on.”

Covid-19 crossed the boundary south of Auckland on Sunday, with a household near the Firth of Thames contracting the virus.

Four members of a household from Kaiaua/Whakatīwai have now tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with an infected remand prisoner.

Hauraki communities south of Miranda and above Maramarua, including Kaiaua and Whakatīwai, would move into Level 4 as part of a Section 70 ruling until Friday..

On Tuesday morning Adams hadn’t heard of any reports people weren’t coping.

GOOGLE MAPS A Covid-19 border will put part of Miranda in alert level 4 and another in alert level 2.

“There are some local dairies, there is obviously the holiday park, petrol stations, there are businesses there that will struggle, but we’ve all been through this before and hopefully the help is there to get them through.”

Miranda Holiday Park & Motels owner Kerry Wicks confirmed her business has staff on both sides of the border, and admits it has taken a bit of work to see where the border lies.

“I ended up ringing the local police today and asking them what is going on, as we need to let people know what is going on.”

Wicks has staff who are staying at home in level 4 but then has other staff from the Ngatea side who can work.

She said the business has been quiet because 80 per cent of their clients are from Auckland.

The police have set up checkpoints at East Coast and Miranda roads, SH2 Monument Rd, Maramarua, SH2 Rawiri Rd and Maramarua Golf Club.