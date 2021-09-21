'Incredibly overwhelmed, frustrated, stressed and sad', says former Southlander trying for MIQ spot

Jenna, Ian, Roddy and Harry Lucas. Jenna and her sons, who are all New Zealand citizens, were unsuccessful in getting an MIQ spot when 3000 became available on Monday.

Every day, Jenna Lucas’ nine and five-year-old sons ask when they will be able to hug nanny and grandad.

From her farm near Kent, an hour from London, Lucas was one of tens of thousands of people trying to get a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spot on Monday.

A new MIQ lobby system launched on Monday, and the 3000 rooms for November and December were taken in 67 minutes.

Lucas was last home at Winton in February 2020, with her nine-year-old son Roddy and five-year-old Harry, both New Zealand citizens.

Lucas left Southland 15 years ago. She used to come back every year to see family, and before the boys were born, she and her husband Ian came each year to work for a local shearing contractor.

They were married at the Hideaway in Lochiel and Roddy was born in Invercargill. The four now live on a farm at Maidstone, Kent.

On Monday, she spent three-and-a-half hours online, trying for an MIQ room.

The lobby system was random, meaning it was not first-come-first-served, and Lucas was balloted 9692 in the queue.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces a lift on the pause of MIQ booking and a new system for reserving a room.

“I felt incredibly overwhelmed, frustrated, stressed and sad, a lot of emotions all at the same time.”

She was after one room, just for her and her sons, but gave up a few hours later, when there were some 6000 people ahead of her in the queue, Lucas said.

“My boys ask every day, ‘when are we going to NZ to visit nanny and grandad? I desperately want to be able to give them a big hug.’

“There is no reason I should be prioritised, ... there are a lot of Kiwi expats that should be, but I worry every day what if I do urgently need to get home and I can't.”

She was grateful to have last been in Southland in February 2020.

Lucas wanted to see an increase in the number of MIQ spots and a simpler system, to avoid confusion she found in matching the room dates to flight dates, although she did not get that far.

“It is very frustrating that after 18 months of the pandemic, there is no further plan on how or when the borders will re-open.”

The uncertainty of when she would be home next was “extremely concerning, stressful and scary”, and she worried that “if something happens to my parents I won't be able to get home in time”.

“We need a clear timeline. I worry every day that I cannot get home. I miss my parents, and my sons miss their grandparents terribly.

“...we all understand that NZ needs to protect itself, but people are hurting.”

Lucas was “heartbroken” for Kiwis who were similarly stuck overseas, but who had lost loved ones or their jobs.

A home isolation pilot programme is planned for the end of the year.

Labour Invercargill list MP Liz Craig said in recent months her office had been approached by a small number of people who sought information about the MIQ application process, or assistance with securing an MIQ place for themselves or a family member.

Bookings were managed by Managed Isolation and Quarantine, so Craig said her focus had been ensuring people had all the information they needed, so they could apply themselves.

This included the criteria and process for an emergency allocation.

National’s climate change spokesperson, member for Kaikōura, Stuart Smith, took issue with the MIQ rooms being allotted for climate change minister James Shaw, for his return from United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November.

“The minimum 10 – possibly now up to 20 – rooms that will be taken up by Minister Shaw and his delegation on return could, for example, could be used by nurses wanting to enter New Zealand to alleviate pressure on our emergency departments, family members wanting to see dying relatives, or New Zealanders desperately trying to come home for Christmas,” Smith said.

MP for Waiariki and Te Paati Māori co-leader, Rawiri Waititi, said on Tuesday that the Government was looking to add two additional MIQ facilities in Rotorua, one of which would function as a quarantine facility for infectious cases of Covid-19.

“This is not about stopping MIQ, and we understand the urgency at which whānau overseas want and need to return to Aotearoa. But the Government need to look at investing in the infrastructure to support this effort. If it means building purpose-built facilities or upgrades to Queenstown’s hospital – so be it,” Waititi said.