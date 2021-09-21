Covid-19 lockdown breach: Aucklander allegedly collected caravan from Christchurch

The man allegedly breached the alert level 4 lockdown rules by travelling to the South Island to pick up a caravan. (File photo)

A man allegedly breached Covid-19 restrictions by using a work exemption to travel from Auckland to Christchurch to pick up a caravan he’d bought.

The man was arrested by police in Wellington on Monday night as he was leaving the ferry terminal.

It’s believed he was driving back to Auckland with the caravan in tow.

He was told to return home and has been summonsed to appear in court.

It is alleged the man used a work exemption to leave Auckland and travel to Christchurch, where he collected the caravan he’d recently bought.

It’s unclear how the case came to the attention of authorities.

Police have been approached for comment.

The incident is the latest in a string of alleged lockdown breaches police have dealt with in recent weeks.

A man and a woman were arrested in Wellington on Saturday after they allegedly travelled from Auckland to the capital.

The 24-year-old woman is charged with travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington and with failing to assist in a search.

The 41-year-old man is charged with using a forged document as if it was genuine, travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington, and failing to assist in a search.

On Thursday, three essential workers were arrested in Ohakune after travelling from Auckland to Tūroa ski field, police said.

Police had charged them with failing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions and taking, obtaining or using a document for pecuniary advantage. The trio were bailed and are set to appear at Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Last week, Auckland couple William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley allegedly used their essential service exemptions to travel to Wānaka to a holiday home.

Another Aucklander who travelled to Whakatāne this week made headlines, as well as a polytech student after travelling from Auckland to attend class in Taranaki.