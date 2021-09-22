Covid-19: New Zealand's elimination strategy, explained

Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

New Zealand chose a hugely ambitious path. It chose to stamp out Covid-19 at every turn. It’s called the elimination strategy. But on Wednesday Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said we may never get back to zero cases. Does that mean it’s done? Keith Lynch explains.

What is the elimination strategy?

The elimination strategy underpins the government’s approach to the pandemic.

But even now there’s confusion as to what it is. As epidemiologist Sir David Skegg said in his recent advice to the government on reopening the borders, it’s best to think of elimination as a process, not an outcome. He pointed to April 20 last year when Bloomfield stated: “The elimination approach focuses on a zero tolerance towards new cases, rather than a goal of no new cases.”

The government updated its own definition of the Elimination Strategy on August 12 – seemingly after Skegg’s advice.

It now outlines four separate pillars of the strategy.

Keep It Out – this is primarily about using border settings to, um, keep the virus out. Prepare For It – this involves, for example, encouraging people to wear masks and keep a record of where they’ve been. Stamp It Out – this is the key pillar. It’s about using contract tracing, supported by lockdowns, “to eliminate Covid-19 as quickly and efficiently as possible from the community”. Manage The Impact – this is defined as a “foundational pillar”. It includes the vaccination programme and is all about ensuring the health system is ready for Covid.

The strategy as a whole has been conflated with the ‘Stamp It Out’ pillar over recent days. That’s understandable. We did not keep it out. We obviously can no longer prepare. So the focus is very much on eliminating as “quickly and efficiently as possible from the community”.

For what it’s worth, the ESR website contains a slightly more direct definition of elimination (not the strategy itself): “Elimination of an infectious disease means reducing the number of cases of the disease being spread within a geographic area or country to zero.”

There’s a few other things to keep in mind – when the government decided on elimination there weren't really any alternatives. In 2020 (and, in fact, now given our vaccination rates) uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 would have caused widespread death. The emergence of the vaccines this year has created sustainable alternatives. This is the pretty much why Denmark is fully open.

It’s kind of technical, isn’t it?

Yeah, it is. The fact there are still plenty of cases five weeks into Alert Level 4 has prompted some commentators to say the lockdown, and by extension elimination, isn’t working. I suppose this comes down to your expectation of what lockdown was meant to achieve.

Defining elimination as a process, not an outcome acknowledges the reality of the virus. Even New Zealand has seen numerous incursions despite tight borders and geographic isolation. Covid-19 is out there and isn’t going away. It has, and will, leak in.

The definition also gives the Government some wiggle room. For example, it has enacted an incredibly tight lockdown in Auckland for the last five weeks or so. It has mandated scanning in and masks. The vaccine roll-out has been ramped up massively – 73 per cent of the eligible population have now had their first dose. Yes, there are still cases. But if this isn’t zero tolerance, what is?

However, if ‘Stamp It Out’ is about eliminating cases as quickly as possible, why has the government moved down to Level 3 when there are still daily cases of the highly infectious and fast moving Delta variant popping up in Auckland?

Yes, both Ardern and Bloomfield insist “zero cases” were achieved in other lockdowns in Level 3. But they’ve also said from the start that Delta is different, more infectious, more fast-moving, and more dangerous.

Surely a dogmatic adherence to elimination would mean staying at Level 4 until cases get to zero?

The government insists we’ll stamp it out!

Yep, Ardern and Bloomfield have been bullish about getting the daily case numbers down to zero.

That said, Bloomfield admitted on Wednesday that any move back to Level 1 would not necessarily require zero cases.

“I don't think a level 1 scenario with Delta necessarily means a series of zero cases, because what we've got now, of course, is vaccination. We may not get back to zero, but the important thing is we're going to keep finding any infections and basically continue to contact trace, test, isolate people.”

Zero cases is, of course, still possible, but the scientific consensus this week was that we’re taking a calculated risk by moving to Level 3 – Covid-19 is still spreading and there are still mystery cases, unlinked to the current outbreak.

The government argues the vast majority of new cases are essentially expected – mostly household contacts of people who already had Covid-19. The relatively high case numbers (22 on Monday, for example) are inflated because these are large households.

So it may be that Level 4 has done all it can do. It has stopped widespread community transmission. The new cases are “expected” so a combination of contact tracing and Level 3 could be enough to run down the last embers of the outbreak. (Assuming people follow the Level 3 rules, obviously).

Professor Michael Baker also makes the point that transmission is happening in some groups of people that simply do not care about alert level rules – which is why being in Level 3 or 4 might not actually matter all that much.

The risk is: while Level 3 restrictions are no picnic, the move still allows thousands of Aucklanders to leave the house and go back to work.

So can we get to zero?

Basically, the reason Auckland is in lockdown is to push the R number below 1. R is the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to. Above 1 it’s going up, below 1 it’s going down.

Before the Level 4 restrictions, the R number was thought to be about 6.

Michael Plank, a professor at the school of mathematics and statistics at the University of Canterbury, and principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini, told Stuff the average R for the lockdown period was between 0.35 and 0.65 but it was possible it could have crept up above 1 in the last week or so.

The relatively low case numbers, however, make it hard to be sure, and so it’s difficult to make meaningful estimates.

He outlines two main scenarios for what happens next. These are his words.

The optimistic one – the virus isn't really spreading via workplaces or essential services so the increase in the number that are open doesn't push R up much. If people stick to their bubble and avoid the temptation to meet up with family and friends, the outbreak could still be eliminated.

The pessimistic one is that the increase in the number of people out in the community just makes it harder to ring-fence and stamp out the small amount of spread that is still happening between households. This could allow the outbreak to gather steam again, and we may yet have to tighten restrictions again if this happens.

When will we know?

We’ll have an idea about a week from now. The cases we’re seeing now were infected about seven days or so ago. So if case number start drifting upwards about a week from today, that may signal problems.

What then?

If it’s good news, then New Zealand will have once again eliminated Covid-19. The government can pursue mass vaccination and then work out what to do next. If the outbreak gathers steam again, the government faces an incredibly difficult choice. Does it pursue elimination again, essentially putting Auckland back into Level 4? Is that actually politically sustainable? In this case, the most likely scenario may be that it just tries to manage the spread until everyone has had a chance to be fully vaccinated.

What happens in the long term?

It’s hard to tell. The government’s language around elimination has softened throughout this outbreak. The reality is, Covid is not going away.

A number of overseas experts I interviewed before this outbreak stated it was simply not realistic in the long-term. The vaccines are incredibly effective at stopping hospitalisations and death, but not as effective at stopping the spread.

Ongoing elimination would mean ongoing border restrictions (remember the ‘Keep It Out’ pillar!) along with public health measures to prop up the vaccine to stop the spread. It might even need lockdowns.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield hold the post cabinet press conference to announce the alert level change in Auckland.

But are lockdowns politically viable in 2022 – if, for example, we reach 80 per cent vaccination? Would a fully vaccinated person who is at minimal risk from Covid-19 accept restrictions because 20 per cent of Kiwis decided not to get vaccinated? This throws up all sort of headaches for the government.

It’s important to note that Baker, who is often described as an architect of elimination, says it’s important to have a conversation about the circumstances that would see us move to a suppression approach.

Suppression, as the ESR site outlines, is about keeping the number of cases very low for as long as possible.

“Although there will continue to be cases of infection under a suppression strategy, the aim is that numbers will be low enough that the healthcare system will not be overwhelmed.”

While he only believes suppression is viable with high vaccination rates and supplementary public health measures (there’s also the issue of relatively low vaccination rates in Māori and the risk of long Covid, particularly in children) he does believe it’s time to frame up a conversation about what’s next.

“At some stage, the evidence may suggest suppression gives a better future than elimination for New Zealand. As scientists, we always need to keep in mind an optimal approach.”

This story has been updated following Bloomfield’s comment on zero cases.