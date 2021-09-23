Covid-19: What would a 90 per cent vaccination rate mean for New Zealand?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

The Government has indicated it is aiming to vaccinate more than 90 per cent of Kiwis against Covid-19, but experts say there is no magic number at which we can go back to pre-pandemic life.

Meanwhile, a leading economist says the Government needs to prepare for the next steps regardless of reaching any targets.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said high vaccination rates would “undoubtedly be a game changer for New Zealand”.

She said Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had been aiming for “90 per cent plus” of New Zealanders to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Masks, contact tracing, reduced border controls and isolation are likely here to stay, one expert says.

Campaigners are also promoting a 90 per cent vaccination target for the eligible population. But is this achievable, and what would reaching that target mean for the country?

Could we fling our borders wide open? Would it mean throwing away masks and forgetting about getting tested or scanning in?

Ireland has managed to vaccinate 90 per cent of its eligible population aged 18 and over, but the country continues to take a cautious approach to opening up.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images St Patrick’s Day might have been cancelled this year in Ireland due to Covid-19, but it might be back in full force next year after 90 per cent of its eligible population is vaccinated against the virus.

Office workers have been back this week, and restrictions are set to remain in place until the end of October, the Irish Times reports.

They will only be lifted if the spread of Covid-19 is under control.

There is still fear Delta could overwhelm Ireland’s health system, despite its high vaccination coverage and higher number of ICU beds per capita than New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Te Pūnaha Matatini calculated estimates for how much of the population needed to be vaccinated to create a safe environment with no public health measures in place.

It found the number of hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 would “massively reduce” once 75 to 80 per cent of the population was vaccinated, but the threshold needed to ditch all public health measures in a Delta environment was much higher, at 97 per cent.

Nationally, 38.5 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated, based on Stats NZ population rates and ministry vaccine data, and 72.5 per cent have had their first dose.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says vaccination rates need to be as high as possible to reduce restrictions.

Vaccinating 97 per cent of the population is impossible for now, as the Pfizer vaccine is only approved for Kiwis aged 12 and older. That leaves out about 770,000 children – about 15 per cent of the population.

So even if 100 per cent of those eligible were vaccinated, that would only get New Zealand to about 85 per cent coverage.

The latest results from polling of New Zealanders’ attitude towards vaccines found 79 per cent of eligible Kiwis have either already been vaccinated or are likely to.

Te Pūnaha Matatini principal investigator professor Michael Plank said there was no magic number.

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank says new modelling will be released soon.

“Ninety per cent should not be regarded as a target or an end point. We need to get as close to 100 per cent as we can.”

He was working on new modelling to estimate the number of hospitalisations and deaths New Zealand would see at various levels of vaccinations, which would be released soon.

If the country was to drop all restrictions once 90 per cent of its eligible population was vaccinated, the health system could get overwhelmed, and the number of hospitalisations and deaths would be higher than in a typical flu season, he said.

With some public health measures still in place, the numbers would go down and come closer to a flu season, he said.

Typically, about 20,000 people catch the flu and between 400 and 500 die of it every year in New Zealand, although lockdowns and border restrictions have kept the flu at bay since last year.

Restrictive measures such as lockdowns would likely not be required at 90 per cent.

But masks, contact tracing, reduced border controls and isolation were likely here to stay, even once high vaccination rates were achieved, he said.

Border restrictions such as pre-departure and post-arrival testing, and isolation at home would likely be needed long-term.

“The higher the vaccination rate, the fewer measures we will need.”

But why are our modellers so cautious when Denmark, which has a similar size population to New Zealand, dropped all of its domestic pandemic restrictions with 83.5 per cent of its eligible population (12 and over) vaccinated?

Plank said more natural immunity had been developed in countries that had been exposed to the virus. More than 353,000 Danes have contracted the virus and more than 2614 have died.

Claus Bech/AP Denmark has dropped its public health restrictions against Covid-19.

Another important factor is the health system’s ability to cope with outbreaks.

Denmark has more than double New Zealand’s current intensive care capacity per capita, which OECD data put at 7.8 per 100,000 people compared with 3.6 here.

This is helping Denmark cope with an average of 500 new positive cases of Covid-19 each day.

Even so, Denmark officials have warned restrictions could return if cases and hospitalisations get to dangerous levels.

College of Critical Care Nurses vice chairperson Steve Kirby said New Zealand's health system had limited resources and capacity, making it “very vulnerable to becoming overwhelmed if we have escalating numbers of patients with Covid-19”.

New Zealand Initiative chief economist Dr Eric Crampton said the Government needed to show it was preparing for the next phase of Covid-19 regardless of vaccination targets.

While other countries were stockpiling effective treatments, New Zealand was yet to signal any intention of doing the same, which meant the health system would face a burden.

Crampton said the rapid antigen tests other countries relied on to help stem transmission remained banned by the Government.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Dr Eric Crampton, head of Research at The New Zealand Initiative, says the Government needs to be better prepared for the next phase of the pandemic.

Reliable proof of vaccination, which would be crucial for international travel and entry into some venues if the current outbreak advances, was unlikely to be ready for months, he said.

Abandoning eradication when New Zealand was at low levels of vaccination would be risky for both the health system and the economy, he said.

After a short-term boost, rising Covid numbers would either prompt the Government to re-impose restrictions to avoid overburdening hospitals or people would choose to stay home voluntarily to avoid risks.

Achieving 90 per cent vaccination would mean a smaller number of cases that would not require “exceptionally” costly measures to stop the spread, he said.

“It would allow borders to return to something far more like normal and that will matter.”

Massey University Professor of Politics Richard Shaw said there needed to be a shift in public sentiment if the Government was going to successfully move beyond using lockdowns and vaccination was 90 per cent or above.

MASSEY UNIVERSITY Massey University's Dr Richard Shaw says the Government’s political capital will depend on its response to the next stages of the pandemic.

People would need a different level of tolerance “for the presence of Covid amongst us, and for death rates”. How Ardern communicated a “fundamental shift” in the story of how New Zealand has beaten Covid to how we could manage Covid would be her most significant challenge, he said.

If things turned “pear-shaped”, the political capital the Government and Ardern had generated would rapidly drain away.

But if rates remained low and the public health system was not overwhelmed, Ardern’s political legacy would be cemented, he said.

Auckland University vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said vaccinating 90 per cent of the eligible population might be possible, providing more effort was put into reaching people who still had questions about the vaccine.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says a 90 per cent target is achievable if the Government reaches those who still have questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

People who were unsure about getting vaccinated were challenging to reach because they were a diverse group.

“All these different people, they don’t have the same concerns, they don’t have the same questions, and they don’t appreciate having their questions answered by the same sources.”

As the vaccination roll-out progressed, vaccination mandates might become more widespread in certain professions where individuals refusing to be vaccinated could put others at risk, she said.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story failed to clarify that Ireland’s 90 per cent vaccination rate related to the eligible adult population. (8.40am September 23, 2021)