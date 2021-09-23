Efforts continue to vaccinate Marlborough despite 85 per cent first dose rate

Queen Charlotte College students Mya Perano-Gardiner and Madison-Louise Morgan at the pop-up Picton vaccination centre on Wednesday.

Marlborough’s vaccination drive is not slowing down despite having one of the country’s best rates with 85 per cent of the population receiving one Covid dose.

Marlborough primary health organisation (PHO) primary care general manager Sue Allen said now was the time to be “creative” to come up with ways to reach the population that had not been vaccinated yet.

On Saturday, for example, there will be the region’s first drive-through clinic at Horton Park.

“I think nationally, the drive throughs have actually hit the target, with the age group that don’t go out and get to a clinic. It’s been proven around the country, so we would just like to think that it’s going to work in Marlborough as well,” Allen said.

But the team behind the vaccine roll-out were thinking further than that, pitching the idea of a Bunnings Warehouse tradie breakfast and jab, or trying to find a wool shed (or even someone’s home) in the Awatere.

“The big thing that we are trying to tee up is with Bunnings [Warehouse] but we just need their national office to give us the OK,” she said.

“We’re waiting to hear about the Awatere, but that’s potentially going to be next week. We haven’t got big numbers, but we have said we’ll do the road crew while we’re up there.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF A Picton Vaccination centre was quiet on Wednesday, but organisers weren’t worried, with many people coming in for their first jab.

“We’re just trying to find a location, either a wool shed or somebody’s house.”

On Thursday, the PHO were putting on another boat for Marlborough Sounds residents who have had their road access cut-off following widespread flooding on July 17.

“What we’re trying to really hit, the age group anywhere from that 20-25 year old in particular, and maybe some of the teenagers as well,” Allen said.

Allen said they had been going to the region’s high schools, getting information sent home on how teenagers can get the vaccine.

This week, they had also gone to the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

“And the [Queen Charlotte College] principal has been fantastic and sent home notes for parents so that they can bring their kids to Endeavour Park.”

It took a community effort for isolated residents in the Kenepuru Sound to get their Covid jab, after widespread flooding on July 17 caused the main road to shut.

Among students from the college took advantage of the clinic on their doorstep on Wednesday was Madison-Louise Morgan, who was having her second shot.

“The main reason I’m getting it is because my grandad’s wife is quite sick at the moment, and we could get the call at any moment to go down to Invercargill,” Madison-Louise said.

“We’re getting our whole family vaccinated.”

She said she had a pretty big fear of needles and the first one took a while to get done, so she had brought her friend along for moral support.

Despite this, she was feeling a “bit more comfortable” this time around, and said “it wasn't too bad”.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Vaccination against both influenza and Covid-19 is recommended.

“I’m proud of myself for getting it done. Don’t be afraid of needles, they're not that bad.”

At a pop-up vaccination centre in Picton on Wednesday, many were getting their second dose.

But to the surprise of vaccine centre manager Glenis McAlpine, there was still a number of people coming through the door for their first dose.

“It’s really good that we're still pick up people that need their first dose. We’re just very, very happy to be vaccinating,” McAlpine said.

Picton resident Lynette Parker was booked to have her second vaccine in Blenheim next week.

But then the pop-up clinic in Picton came up.

“My first one was in Blenheim, so it was nice to be able to just pop down the road,” she said.

“I’m fully vaccinated now, it feels good knowing I might be able to travel.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said high vaccination rates would “undoubtedly be a game changer for New Zealand”.

She said Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had been aiming for “90 per cent plus” vaccination.

The latest figures released by the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board on Monday said 48 per cent of Marlborough was fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have had their first dose.

In Nelson, 46 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 77 per cent have had their first dose. It meant across the Nelson Marlborough region, 21 per cent are unvaccinated.

Nationally, 38.5 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated, based on Stats NZ population rates and ministry vaccine data, and 72.5 per cent have had their first dose.