Covid-19: More Aucklanders caught breaking rules in latest lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the maximum fines for breaching Covid-19 rules will be increased.

Lockdown breaches in Auckland were 28 per cent higher under the latest level 4 restrictions than in 2020.

Stuff took police figures of Health Act breaches in the 33-day level 4 lockdown in March and April 2020 and compared them with breach figures from the recent lockdown.

Only figures up to September 19, day 33 of Auckland’s level 4 lockdown, were counted.

It showed that in 2020’s level 4 lockdown, 2012 Aucklanders either faced prosecution, received a warning or were referred to Youth Aid for breaches of the Health Act.

A total of 121 prosecutions were handed out, 1825 warnings, and 66 youth referrals.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Thousands of breaches were recorded in Auckland for the first 33 days of level 4 lockdown (file photo).

In the recent lockdown from August 18 until September 19, 2669 breaches were recorded.

This included 90 prosecutions, 184 warnings, 8 youth referrals and 2387 infringement notices.

The breaches have been recorded differently in each year, as police did not hand out infringement notices in 2020.

There are also offences, such as not wearing a face covering, in 2021 which didn’t exist in 2020.

Supplied Auckland University’s Dr Sarah Cowie is an expert in psychology.

Dr Sarah Cowie, of the University of Auckland’s school of psychology, said it wasn’t surprising that figures had increased this level 4 lockdown when compared to last year’s.

“We know from having watched other countries that people get less compliant as lockdowns go on for longer,” Cowie said.

People who had a good situation at home and were able to continue working, for example, wouldn’t find lockdown as difficult as some would.

“One of the reasons lockdown is really, really hard for people is that not having the choice to do things feels like a loss of control, so sometimes doing things you aren’t supposed to do, because they satisfy some sort of need, makes you feel a bit more in control.”

If a third level 4 lockdown was announced in the future, Cowie said she would expect to see even more breaches.

Christine Cornege/NZ Horse & Pony/Cornege Photography William Willis, pictured, and partner Hannah Rawnsley have admitted leaving Auckland during level 4 lockdown and made their way to a holiday home in Wānaka.

The most public lockdown breach which, according to Cowie, sparked public outrage and saw an Auckland couple “vilified”, was when the pair used essential worker permits to drive to Hamilton and make their way to a holiday home in Wānaka.

The alleged incident took place during level 4 lockdown, but it took 13 days for police to charge William Willis, 35, and Hannah Rawnsley, 26.

On September 19, two men were arrested after allegedly trying to cross the border into Auckland with $100,000 in cash and a “boot full” of fried chicken.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Two men allegedly tried to cross back into Auckland during lockdown with $100,000 in cash – and a lot of KFC.

A student, who originally went to Auckland for lockdown, was able to fly to Christchurch without an exemption, then board a connecting flight to Dunedin on August 30.

The student, who was understood to have isolated at her flat, was fined $300 and told she would be issued with an infringement notice.

Police also issued an infringement notice to a student who flew from Auckland to Wellington without an exemption on August 29.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington confirmed one of its students was responsible for the breach, saying the student had arrived back at Te Puni Village, where they were a resident.