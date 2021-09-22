Covid-19: Upper Hauraki got the tests and the results - now it moves to level 3

Residents in cars line up for Covid-19 testing at Wharekawa Marae in Kaiaua on Monday.

A Waikato community that was thrown into a “bespoke” Covid-19 alert level 4 at midnight on Monday is moving down a level.

The sharp shift up alert levels came after Covid-19 crossed the boundary south of Auckland on Sunday, with a household near the Firth of Thames contracting the virus.

Four members of a household from Kaiaua/Whakatīwai have tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with an infected remand prisoner.

Two of the three household members attended Mangatangi School – about 12km southwest of Kaiaua – prompting the school to shut.

At least one student was symptomatic at school on Thursday last week.

But Hauraki communities south of Miranda and above Maramarua, including Kaiaua and Whakatīwai will now move into level three until 11.59pm on Friday, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference on Wednesday.

The move, Bloomfield said, was thanks to widespread testing and negative results.

Ninety-three of the 99 school contacts have tested negative – just six results were pending.

Bloomfield asked residents to adhere to the usual level 3 restrictions – stay home as much as possible, don’t expand your bubble, and only go out when you need to.

The settlements sit within a short drive of the Auckland-Waikato border and are located about 32km north-east of Pōkeno on the Firth of Thames. Whakatīwai is in the Hauraki District, while Mangatangi is located in the neighbouring Waikato District.

A further 403 swabs were taken at local marae on Tuesday, Bloomfield said, and all results to date have been negative. An additional 1700 tests were processed overnight in the wider Waikato region.

The Section 70 notice in Hauraki is under daily review, but for the time being, is in place until 11.59pm Friday.

The order applied to people who were in the Upper Hauraki area between September 8 and 20 and “includes people who were living in the area, working there, or may have visited the area, those covered by the noticed must remain in isolation by themselves and monitor for symptoms,” Bloomfield said.

People covered by Section 70 can leave home to get a Covid vaccine or to preserve their own safety or life. But failure to comply with the notice can result in a fine of up to $4,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

There were 23 new community cases in the Auckland region announced on Wednesday.