Covid-19: 'Lucky' Northland avoided Delta after thousands fled Auckland

Northland leaders say it was sheer luck the region was not infected with the Delta strain of coronavirus, after new figures confirm thousands of Aucklanders fled north on holiday when lockdown was announced.

The toll road figures were obtained by Whangārei-based National MP Shane Reti, who said the fleeing Aucklanders not only brought their Covid-19 risk into Tai Tokerau but also placed an unfair burden on services including supermarkets, health and the police.

The strain continues as Auckland moves to alert level 3, with traffic jams at police checkpoints on the Auckland-Northland boundary on Wednesday as residents move home.

After the alert level 4 lockdown came into place on August 18, police ran checkpoints in areas such as Te Hana, but iwi leaders say that was too late to catch the Aucklanders fleeing north from the super-city.

The Ministry of Health figures show 4236 vehicles travelled north through the Northern Gateway Toll Road on Tuesday, August 17 – the day lockdown was announced after one case of the Delta strain was detected.

This is nearly four times as high as the same day a week earlier and 3316 of the cars were not registered to Northland.

Police and Defence Force set up a checkpoint on the Northland-Auckland border on September 3, when Northland dropped to alert level 3. The road block was quiet at the time but reports show it is busy on Auckland's first day of alert level 3.

Reti admitted some of the vehicles may have been heading to north Auckland areas like Warkworth and Wellsford but more than 2000 vehicles likely passed into Northland, bringing up to 5000 people with them.

“The folks in Bream Bay said they could see headlights pouring into Northland,” he said.

Northland services were not only busier than expected, the region also spent 48 hours longer at alert level 4 than the rest of the country outside Auckland, at a cost of thousands, Reti said.

Tai Tokerau border control leader and former MP Hone Harawira says iwi-led checkpoints would have been better than just leaving the door open between Auckland and Northland.

Tai Tokerau border control leader and former Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira said the figures confirmed what Northlanders saw on the roads but the Government denied: thousands of Aucklanders jamming the road as they fled the virus.

He was fuming about the numbers and said it would be foolish to assume Delta was not brought into the region at the time.

“We have Delta in the north because Government left the door wide open, allowing the privileged few to flee Auckland like rats from a burning ship, bringing their plague with them.”

Royal New Zealand Navy personnel help at the northern police Covid-19 checkpoint between Auckland and Northland on September 8, as Northland joined the rest of New Zealand at alert level 2.

Harawira also said the people running north put strain on “meagre” medical, iwi, community and police resources, putting vulnerable communities at risk and pushing Tai Tokerau into alert level 4.

If the Government had kept iwi in the loop, they could have set up a checkpoint alongside police as soon as the lockdown was considered, he said.

The increase in Aucklanders put pressure on health services like pharmacies, according to Mangawhai Pharmacy co-owner Lanny Wong.​

The pharmacy had a surge in scripts for out-of-towners each time Auckland has been in lockdown, with the first nationwide lockdown in March 2020 being the worst, she said.

“We have been lucky every single time no-one has brought it up here,” Wong said. “They bring a bad rep to the people in Auckland who are doing it quite hard.”

In March 2020, medicines ran low – including for popular painkiller paracetamol – and the pharmacy feared regular customers could miss out on their scripts, Wong said.

The pharmacy had stuck firm to rules dispensing medicines only one month at a time, rather than the usual three months, to ensure there is enough stock, she said.

In the past month, the pharmacy also had to contend with a customer who would not wear a mask but refused to wait outside the store to be served, Wong said.

However, she was pleasantly surprised with a high demand for vaccinations at the pharmacy.