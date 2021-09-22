Aucklander who used forged documents to breach lockdown suffers medical event at Taranaki petrol station

An 31-year-old from Auckland was arrested after forging documents to leave alert level 4 and travel to the Taranaki town of Inglewood. (File photo)

An Aucklander who suffered a medical event more than 300 kilometres from home at a Taranaki petrol station is facing charges after breaching alert level 4 restrictions.

The 31-year-old man used forged documents to leave his Bayview home and cross the alert level boundary last week, while Auckland was still in alert level 4.

He then suffered a medical event while at an Inglewood petrol station, 16km southeast of New Plymouth, which St John Ambulance staff attended.

He was then taken to Taranaki Base Hospital, where he told medical staff he had arrived from Auckland a few days prior. Police were then called.

The man was tested for Covid-19 and returned a negative result, a police spokesperson said.

Stuff The Inglewood petrol station is about 16km southeast of New Plymouth. (File photo)

“The 31-year-old was summonsed on charges of failing to comply with the Health Order and using a forged document,” a police media spokesperson said.

The man has since returned to Auckland and is next expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on October 29.

The charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

It is unknown why the man travelled to Taranaki and whether he stopped at other towns throughout his journey.

In a written statement, Taranaki District Health Board chief operating officer Gillian Campbell said full precautions were taken by hospital workers.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the maximum fines for breaching Covid-19 rules will be increased.

“No staff have been required to isolate following the man’s treatment,” she said.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

It is the third breach linked to the region, after a student who spent lockdown in Auckland used his essential service status to exit the city and return to Taranaki where he attended a class at the Western Institute of Technology on September 9.

The student was immediately put into isolation and has returned a negative Covid-19 test.

Also, a 24-year-old woman arrested in Wellington after allegedly travelling on a forged document was granted bail to a New Plymouth address. She was arrested along with a 41-year-old man.

There have been several other breaches across the country reported during Auckland’s five-week stint in alert level 4, which ended at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

William Willis and lawyer Hannah Rawnsley copped backlash after allegedly using their essential worker exemptions to travel to Wānaka to a holiday home on September 9.

On Sunday, two gang associates were stopped allegedly trying to get into Auckland with more than $100,000 in cash and a boot full of KFC.

On Monday night, a 53-year-old man was arrested in Wellington after he used a work exemption to travel from Auckland to Christchurch to pick up a caravan he had bought.

A schoolboy is isolating after he allegedly left locked-down Auckland on Friday without an exemption and travelled to Dunedin.

And on Thursday, three men were arrested in Ohakune after travelling from Auckland to Tūroa skifield.