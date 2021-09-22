Covid-19: Relief in disabled community as at-home vaccinations are rolled out

At-home vaccinations are being offered to people in Canterbury who cannot visit Covid-19 vaccination clinics due to physical and mental disabilities.

Matty Angel​ celebrated confirmation of her at-home vaccination with a tweet.

“BIG NEWS!!! It appears At Home Vaccinations have begun. I am scheduled for next Wednesday morning.”

The Christchurch advocate, author and poet has autism and was diagnosed with a neurological disorder last year, which affects her mobility.

She received an invitation to book a vaccine in July but did not respond.

“A clinic was too overwhelming and confusing and [with] too many strangers, and I am not so good with people touching me and going from one room to another and all of that kind of things in a strange spot.”

Angel, and others in the disabled community, had been anxious about how they were going to get vaccinated and were unaware of any plan to address barriers for them.

She learned about the options for at-home and low-sensory clinics from her local MP, Ilam’s Sarah Pallett​.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Registered nurse Margot Fuller talks Matty Angel through the vaccination process.

On Wednesday morning, the Christchurch advocate welcomed a vaccination team to the home she shares with her cat, Princess Nom Nom.

Canterbury Health began the at-home service on Monday with 174 appointments booked, acting senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response Ralph La Salle​ said.

The team expected to vaccinate between six and 12 people per day, depending on the number of people in each household and their locations.

Supplied Canterbury District Health Board acting senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response Ralph La Salle said it was great to be able to offer at-home vaccinations.

A pilot for at-home vaccinations took place in July but was not offered until this week because there were not enough mobile vaccination staff previously to provide the service to other locations such as aged care facilities and remote areas, as well as the disabled community.

Low-sensory vaccine clinics will also be available for booked appointments from Friday, at Nurse Maude in Merivale.

The clinics will offer longer appointments, calming distractions and facilitation by Autism New Zealand staff.

La Salle encouraged those who could attend a clinic to do so as “there will be a wait for a home-based appointment”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch disability advocate Matty Angel received her first Covid-19 vaccine at her home with her cat Princess Nom Nom for company.

Registered nurse Jacinta Houston said the at-home service was for people with physical and mental conditions who required assistance from carers for daily living.

“So they are feeling like they are at risk of getting the virus, so they are quite vulnerable.”

Angel said it was a relief to get her first vaccine dose.

“It feels good to be protected. Covid is very scary and knowing it could cause great harm to me and people with pre-existing conditions or people I know in the disability community, anything to protect me from that and to protect them from that is welcome.”

The Deaf Society of Canterbury has hosted a vaccine clinic facilitated by New Zealand Sign Language interpreters and is collecting names of those interested in attending their next event.

Autism New Zealand chief executive Dane Dougan​ said the Government had responded to calls for a disability strategy for the vaccine roll-out but implementation across the country was inconsistent.

There was huge demand for clinics at the organisation's purpose-built low-sensory Petone facility with adjustable lighting, sound-proofing and plenty of quiet spaces.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dane Dougan, chief executive of Autism NZ, in the organisation's headquarters in Petone where autism-specific clinics have been hosted for people getting their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“One person spent two hours at the clinic and it was no big deal,” Dougan​ said.

Other barriers to the vaccine programme for people with autism was a higher likelihood of needle phobia, compared with the general population, and anxieties about vaccinations as a result of misinformation.

Angel said many people in the disability community were reluctant to engage with medical services as a result of previous trauma related to their disability.

She hoped being able to have the vaccine at home, or in a low-sensory environment would give them the courage to go ahead with a booking.

Requests for a home-based vaccination can be made by calling 0800 CANVAX or by emailing CANVAX@cdhb.health.nz.