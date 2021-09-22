Covid-19: New vaccine data shows first doses have doubled in Auckland and Wellington since Delta outbreak

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield say they want 90% of the New Zealand's eligible population vaccinated.

Eighty per cent of Wellingtonians and Aucklanders have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, new Ministry of Health data shows.

That’s a two-fold increase on the number of people who were at least partially vaccinated when Delta arrived in the community on August 17, when that rate was 41.7 per cent in Auckland and 36.8 per cent in Wellington.

Nationally, 38.5 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated, based on Stats NZ population rates and ministry vaccine data, and 72.5 per cent have had their first dose.

Capital & Coast and the Hutt Valley district health boards lead the country on first dose vaccinations at 80.1 per cent, but still trail 2 percentage points behind the national average for second doses.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 23 new cases in Delta outbreak on Auckland's first day at level 3

* Covid-19: 'Comfortableness' blamed for Wellington's low vaccination rates

* Covid-19: New Zealand's elimination strategy explained



Public health experts and politicians came out swinging this week as the capital region lagged on second doses which, until Wednesday had sat among the worst in the country.

The region is now fourth-worst, with 36.5 per cent of eligible people in the greater Wellington region fully vaccinated.

Over the Remutaka​ Hill, 45 per cent of people in the Wairarapa have had both Pfizer jabs, making it one of the most protected regions in the country, after Nelson- Marlborough.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media today he wanted at least 90 per cent of the country’s eligible population vaccinated.

“We are not looking for any lower rate amongst any group. We are intent on getting vaccination rates at 90 and above for all our groups.”

Already, 91 per cent of people 65 and over had received one dose.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sulita Mareko-Tuliloa, gets her Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up event at the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie earlier this month.

Nationally, just over two thirds of Pacific people have had their first dose, followed by 52 percent of Māori.

“It’s clear we need to put even more focus and even more resource and generate even more demand amongst our Māori population.”

It had been done before for child immunisations, he said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the rate was achievable and “would give us one of the highest vaccination rates of Covid-19 in the world”.

“It will position us very, very strongly in terms of the response to the global pandemic ... and one that we can all be proud of.”