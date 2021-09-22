Covid-19: Several A&P shows fall victim to alert level uncertainty

New Zealand’s popular A&P shows, considered by many to be a Kiwi institution, are falling like a house of cards due to Covid-19 alert level uncertainty.

North Canterbury’s Rangiora A&P Show, the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show, and the Gisborne A&P show were all cancelled on Wednesday, following the cancellation of the Clevedon, Waikato, and Wairarapa shows – as well as the South Canterbury Spring Horse Show – in recent days.

For Canterbury’s Northern A&P Association, this will be the second consecutive year their Rangiora show, scheduled for Labour Weekend, has been unable to go ahead.

The South Island’s level 2 restrictions will remain in place while Auckland is at level 3, and the committee said the uncertainty made it too risky for them to incur any more costs.

“The decision was not made lightly, and to say we are gutted is an understatement.”

The committee was working to find out whether some sections of the show may be able to go ahead under level 2 rules.

They said they would let people know, and contact people who had already entered, as soon as possible.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF An Angora goat at the 2018 Rangiora A&P show.

“We would like to thank all our members, sponsors, competitors, stallholders and attendees for your ongoing support, it is hugely appreciated.”

This will be the first year since 1891 that the Gisborne A&P Show will not go ahead.

The show committee announced on Facebook the “heartbreaking” decision had been made to cancel the show, which was scheduled to begin on October 15.

“The committee last week agreed to wait for the September 20 announcement before making this decision for our community. Unfortunately, due to the majority of NZ remaining in level 2 for another two weeks we have been forced to cancel the 2021 A&P show.

“Please be mindful that this was a very hard decision to make, and the committee and staff involved will be working their hardest to sort out all the details that follow.”

Shannon Beynon/Stuff A horse and rider compete in the Show Hunter division at the Rangiora A&P show (file photo),

Organisers of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show said their Hastings event had also been scrapped, due to “the uncertainty and risks associated with the Delta variant of Covid-19”.

Society president Simon Collin said they had no choice in the matter.

“Whilst New Zealand is in differing levels of restrictions, and with Covid cases still appearing in the country, the society cannot put anyone at risk by hosting a large gathering,” said Collin.

“We had to think of the wellbeing of our community and whilst we are incredibly disappointed, we know it is the right thing to do in this current environment.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Isabella Pridham, 9, Hayley Tairua, 9 and Edie O’Sullivan, 9, competing in the Mackenzie Highland A&P show’s Country Kids event (file photo).

The Canterbury A&P Association has confirmed that at this stage the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch would still go ahead as planned in November.

It was granted a million-dollar loan from the Christchurch City Council last month to safeguard it against Covid-related cancellation.

Auckland moved to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, ending its five-week spell under heavy level 4 restrictions, as the city battled to control the spread of Delta strain Covid-19 cases in the community.

But for the rest of the country at level 2, the only change was to indoor gathering limits, which increased from 50 to 100.

The Rangiora A&P show was not the only South Island event to feel the sting.

STUFF Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announces 23 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Last week, SailGP's multimillion-dollar international yachting event, which was to take place at Christchurch’s Lyttelton Harbour in January, was also cancelled after the Government refused managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) places to SailGP crews.

Organisers have told Stuff despite the level 2 indoor gathering limit revision, events with attendees coming from Auckland were still in limbo.

Blenheim Canine Training Club secretary and obedience manager Jenny Bullas-Everest has spent the last three years preparing for the club’s first dog obedience show in a decade.

Two weeks out, things were looking good for the October 9 obedience show at Blenheim’s A&P Park, but there would be no barbecue, no raffle, and while hot drinks would be supplied, participants had to bring their own cups.

“We normally expect people from Auckland. So this year will be a whole lot smaller if Auckland is still in level 3. It would be nice if they went down to level 2 by then, but I’m not pinning my hopes on it.”