Covid-19: Wellington theatres, restaurants celebrate increase in customer numbers

Wellington theatres, bars, restaurants and cafes have celebrated a doubling in the number of customers they can host.

The number of people allowed at indoors gatherings rose to 100 from 50 on Wednesday.

Matthew Wilson, co-owner of Seashore Cabaret cafe on The Esplanade in Lower Hutt’s Petone, said despite the Wellington region’s rainy weather, people did come out.

“It’s been quite an average day, but I’m far from complaining. I’m very happy ... all’s looking bright for us.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Actor Felix Crossley-Pritchard, director Katherine McRae, and actors Dryw McArthur and K.C Kelly in rehearsal for Hir at Circa Theatre on Wednesday night.

The cafe was putting its sights on the region’s next sunny day. Its busiest day this week has been Monday. “The 100-person cap is much better–especially for larger venues,” Wilson said.

His other small businesses, including two cafes, both had limited seating anyway so were not affected as much by the limit. At Seashore Cabaret, with 100 diners almost being the premises’ capacity, things were getting back to normal, he said– “other than the masks and social distancing”.

Seashore Cabaret had enacted a one-hour turnaround cap for diners, which most people were adhering to. A benefit of the 50-person cap has been the kitchen being much quicker to cook food.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Seashore Cabaret in Petone, pictured on the first day of alert level 2. Its co-owner Matthew Wilson said the weather kept many diners away on Wednesday.

Tim Ward, co-owner of Wellington’s San Fran bar on Cuba St, said the 50-person limit also had a benefit: a more intimate setting for performances.

San Fran would continue to cap its audience numbers at 50 despite the 100-person maximum, as the setting was more safe, Ward said. “The chance to see amazing musicians seated in a really intimate venue is really magical. We will definitely stick to this format of tiny shows until level 1.”

It was holding gigs on both Friday and Saturday, and would hold performances next week. “The ones at 50 are so intimate and gorgeous.”

San Fran figured out a model where artists who would normally hold performances would produce a “tiny show” or concert, and share the door with San Fran in order to sustain the business.

Monique Ford/Stuff Co-owner of San Fran Tim Ward said it would stick to the 50-person limit despite it being raised.

Meanwhile, at Circa Theatre on Wellington’s waterfront, actors and theatre staff were busy rehearsing for 100-person showings of Hir, directed by Katherine McRae and written by Taylor Mac, which is due to open on October 9.

Producer Eleanor Strathern said the crew had been rehearsing for the show hoping it would be able to open, but the company did not know whether the limit would be raised. “It’s great that this is now possible,” she said.

BATS Theatre was also busy rehearsing for White Men, which is due to open on Thursday.