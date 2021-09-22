Covid-19: Idea for vaccinations at Auckland fast food stores catching on

Aucklanders could soon be getting a side order of Covid-19 jabs with their fried chicken as the idea of vaccinating at fast food outlets gains traction.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley on Tuesday proposed the idea that vaccines should be offered to people as they lined up for fast food as Auckland came out of level 3.

People queued from the early hours of the morning on Wednesday outside some of the larger chain restaurants as Auckland moved out of alert level 4 and takeaway joints opened.

After Bartley posted the idea to Twitter, it has gained traction, and in a more recent post on the social media site, the councillor revealed an email from a KFC higher-up confirming someone from the government had been in touch over the idea.

The email from Geraldine Oldham, chief branding officer at Restaurant Brands, the company which owns KFC, said the Government had “reached out ... to discuss the potential of this concept”.

Bartley said she hadn’t heard any more details but was glad to see something positive might come from people eating fast food.

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment.

Speaking to Stuff on Tuesday, Bartley said the Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) had said it was a good idea, but there were logistical challenges, such as the post-jab observation period of at least 15 minutes.

Bartley has also approached South Seas Healthcare, a Pasifika healthcare provider, which has expressed interest in potentially bringing their vaccination buses to KFC drive-throughs.

South Seas Healthcare has also been approached for comment.

Aucklanders had hour-long waits to get their hands on takeaway food on Wednesday morning.

Previously, Loretta Roberts, the national director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre, said bringing vaccinations to sites where people were already queueing was good for improving access.

“If they’re sitting waiting in a queue, it’s there, and it’s available, it’s not going to take any extra time...[because] people are often time-poor,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bartley said she would wait and see where the idea went from here.

“I’m not encouraging them to eat junk food, but the people are already there and waiting in lines,” Bartley said.

“So why not make the most of it.”