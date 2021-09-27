Covid-19 champions: Delivering groceries to those in need during lockdown

The Student Volunteer Army is assisting with the vaccine roll-out in Christchurch.

Liam Tagaloa broke down after learning just how many people were going through lockdown without the support of family.

The 33-year-old spent five weeks of alert level 4 in Auckland volunteering for Student Volunteer Army, doing grocery shopping and delivering them to people in need.

Those accessing the service included the elderly, people isolating due to Covid-19, and even a woman with anxiety who feared large crowds.

Tagaloa learnt of SVA during 2020’s lockdown and did one shift for the organisation as it was nearing the end of level 4.

When the latest lockdown was announced on August 17, the Avondale resident got back in contact with the organisation and volunteered up to seven days a week delivering groceries.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Covid-19 champion Liam Tagaloa delivered groceries to those who couldn’t shop for themselves during lockdown.

Normally, he works full-time as a cabinetmaker and part-time in hospitality during the weekends.

Tagaloa said he “couldn’t sit still” when lockdown prevented him working, and had to be doing something.

“I enjoyed it. I thought it was quite fun, and it got me out of the house.”

“During lockdown, if it wasn’t for SVA or the other community groups I’m working with, I’d either be playing PlayStation or eating.”

Tagaloa took his 4-year-old daughter along with him on his shifts.

It was a great bonding experience, he said, and meant she wasn’t distracting his wife who was working from home.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Liam Tagaloa outside his house in Avondale, West Auckland.

Some of the families he delivered groceries to put a smile on his face, with children waving to him through the window.

However, other people’s stories were upsetting.

“There was one place I went to, and I broke down when I left,” Tagaloa said.

“The gentleman there was telling me stories about the residents at the rest home and how they really appreciated our work. The majority of those that use the service have no family.

“When I heard those words I was a bit teary ... just knowing there are people out there that need a bit of help, and it just really pushed me to get more orders knowing it’s making someone else’s day.”

Another benefit of his volunteer work was learning about various foods people purchased, Tagaloa said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Liam Tagaloa describes himself as a person who can’t sit still, so he was glad to be able to help others and get out of the house in level 4.

It had opened his eyes to plant-based products – something he had never considered buying himself before.

That encouraged him to venture out and try new foods.

Tagaloa said he really enjoyed volunteering for SVA and had already told the organisation he was “keen” to do it again if Auckland was ever plunged into another level 4 lockdown.