Covid-19: Franklin businesses determined to survive latest lockdown

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the latest Covid-19 case numbers are encouraging, but asks Aucklanders to continue following level 3 rules.

The Franklin business community is optimistic about recovery from the latest lockdown, as Auckland slowly gets used to life in alert level 3.

Though there are no reports yet of businesses completely throwing in the towel, Pukekohe Business Association manager Kendyl Sullivan said the big concern was what would happen when the government support dried up in level 1.

“From the businesses that have communicated with us, there are very few businesses considering closing,” Sullivan said.

“[When] businesses are back to standard operations, that is when you’ll start to see how people are placed.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Woman at Waitākere police cells tests positive, not all staff were wearing PPE

* Covid-19: Door-to-door testing proposed to stamp out Auckland's outbreak

* With Covid-19, endemic doesn't mean mild



“I know our businesses are really keen to get back into it, and see all their lovely local customers again. By all accounts from what we’ve heard, town was really busy [in the first days of level 3] and we’re really grateful for that.”

To the west in Waiuku, town manager Sharlene Druyven said the locals had been loyal to their community businesses, of which there are about 300.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The countries first Covid19 vaccine bus ‘Shot Bro’ set up shop at Countdown Pukekohe earlier this month.

“If we don’t have businesses, we don’t have a town,” she said.

“The businesses out here really look after their staff, and they don’t want to lay them off. They’re doing hard yards to keep their staff on.

“You’ve got to be optimistic, that’s all you can be and help people where you can.”

Druyven, who is also on the Franklin Local Board, said she was not so naive as to think the businesses weren’t struggling, even as they applied for government resurgence payments and wage support.

“Nobody has a crystal ball as to how long this will last, and we are just praying we get back to trading again.”

Sullivan said locals had come out in force to support Pukekohe retailers, restaurants and tradespeople.

She said when Pukekohe came out of level 4 in 2020, businesses performed better than they did in May 2019.

“We benefit from being a rural community that is outside of Auckland, in the sense that we are our own little town,” she said.

Druyven said the community had rallied around its vulnerable population, with volunteers doing grocery deliveries for those who couldn’t shop, and grocers donating fruit and vegetables where they could.

“I am astonished, and just so proud of the Waiuku community for how they have come together to support and help everybody through this time.

“It’s a lovely feeling, seeing people with boxes of fruit and veges outside their door for people, it’s quite a lovely vibe.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stuff visual journalist Abigail Dougherty takes you through one of the pop-up vaccination centres to show you what it's like to get jabbed during lockdown.

Further south in Tuakau, locals have taken up the challenge of supporting their small business district too.

Tuakau Business Association chairwoman Esme Cole said so far none of the nearly 30 businesses in the association have had to fold yet, but she was concerned for what would happen as operations began, and the reality of their finances sunk un.

Cole was especially worried about the businesses that could not open until level 2, like the local beauty salons and hairdressers.

In the meantime, companies had been taking to social media to advertise what they could sell or trade, she said.

Franklin Local Board chairman Andrew Baker said he sensed desperation about getting back to levels 2 and 1 again.

Businesses were also worried about people’s shopping habits changing in the months leading to the holidays.

“There will be businesses that will absolutely be doing it tough, and even those that are able to open,” he said.

“Foot traffic drives business and people have not been able to shop, and people are shopping online … as we lead into Christmas, that’s a scary thing.”